Six young scientists who have promoted advances in cutting-edge mathematical research, with multiple applications in fields such as artificial intelligence, cryptography, biomedicine and weather forecasting, have been recognized at the IX edition of the Vicent Caselles Awards, awarded annually by the Royal Spanish Mathematical Society (RSME) and the BBVA Foundation.

The winners this year are: Robert Cardona Aguilar, postdoctoral researcher Margarita Salas at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT) and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC); Claudia García López, PhD assistant professor at the University of Granada; Roberto Giménez Conejero, postdoctoral researcher at the Alfréd Rényi Institute of Mathematics (Hungary); Paula Gordaliza Pastor, postdoctoral researcher at the Basque Center for Applied Mathematics (BCAM) in Bilbao, and associate professor at the Public University of Navarra; Óscar Rivero Salgado, PhD assistant professor at the University of Santiago de Compostela; and María Soria Carro, assistant professor at Rutgers University (New Jersey, United States).

More information:

Some of the most important results obtained by Robert Cardona show that theoretically there are fluids whose trajectories can be “undecidable”. This means, according to the award-winning young mathematician, that there are fluids in which the movement of their particles cannot be predicted with any algorithm or mathematical demonstration. For example, forecasts of ocean currents or weather are often inaccurate in the medium and long term. Claudia García also studies fluids, specifically their physical properties (velocity, pressure, vorticity, etc.), using mathematical tools. Among the direct applications of the study of fluid equations is meteorology or biomedicine.

Roberto Giménez’s main area of ​​research is singularities: “They are points where a mathematical object, such as a function, stops being smooth and has peaks,” explains the researcher. This field already explains certain physical systems and is beginning to be applied to the study of quantum systems and their transformations, he adds.

Óscar Rivero focuses on the so-called numbers p-adic, fundamental numeral systems in number theory, since they constitute an essential scenario in which to deal with questions about rational numbers formulated millennia ago. “It has always been believed that research in number theory can be very useful in areas of applied mathematics such as cryptography or telecommunications”, Rivero assesses. The Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer Conjecture belongs to this field, chosen by the Clay Mathematics Institute as one of the seven Millennium Problems and endowed with a million dollars for whoever manages to solve it.

Paula Gordaliza investigates how to correct biases in artificial intelligence algorithms that are playing an increasingly important role in society and come to make more accurate predictions than an expert. Often these systems, which are already beginning to be used for decision-making on issues such as the granting of credit and the selection of personnel in companies, are based on biased data and their conclusions can discriminate against certain groups based on their gender, race, orientation political or other dimensions. Correcting them “would help the population trust artificial intelligence more,” says Gordaliza.

María Soria’s research focuses on the mathematical equations that describe how a physical magnitude changes on each side of a surface that separates two different media, for example the speed of light when passing from air to water. These equations explain why a stick half submerged in water appears to be bent, and they are used to study elastic materials or materials composed of different fibers, or the behavior of the atmosphere. “My main goal is to mathematically describe these physical phenomena that surround us, providing a theoretical framework to understand and analyze these processes,” she explains.

José Luis Rubio Award from France

The RSME has also announced the awarding of the José Luis Rubio de France prize to Xavier Fernández-Real, postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Mathematics of the École Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (Switzerland). The José Luis Rubio de Francia Prize, aimed at young mathematicians up to 32 years of age, Spanish or who have done their work in Spain, is endowed with 3,000 euros and also entails a start-up grant of 35,000 euros for which the BBVA Foundation will support the award-winning research for the next three years.

The jury, appointed by the BBVA Foundation and the Royal Spanish Mathematical Society, was chaired by Luis Narváez Macarro, Professor of Algebra at the University of Seville, and made up of: Diego Córdoba Gazolaz, research professor at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences- CSIC; Joan Elías i García, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Barcelona; María Ángeles Gil Álvarez, Professor of Statistics and Operations Research at the University of Oviedo; María del Mar González Nogueras, contracted professor doctor at the Autonomous University of Madrid; and Antonio Ros Mulero, Professor of Geometry and Topology at the University of Granada.

The objective of these awards, created in 2015, is to promote research in mathematics by encouraging young scientists in this discipline. The Vicent Caselles Awards recognize creativity, originality and excellence in mathematics in the first years of a research career. Each of the six awards is endowed with 2,000 euros, all of them in the Mathematical Research modality, and are addressed to Spanish mathematicians or of another nationality who have carried out their research in Spain and are under 30 years of age at the end of the year prior to the of the call.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.