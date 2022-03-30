By Andrew Downie

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – It took six years, but Rio de Janeiro has finally started to deliver on one of its most publicized Olympic pledges – turning one of the sports facilities into schools.

Last week, workers began carefully dismantling the Olympic Park Handball Arena, the vast area that in 2016 hosted 16 Olympic and 10 Paralympic events, including tennis, cycling and swimming.

Walls have been torn down and the electrical, hydraulic, piping and internal partitions will soon be removed from the place where the Danes and Russians won gold medals.

Other equipment, such as elevators and air conditioning units, will also be reused for use in four public schools, each with 245 students.

All four new schools will be built on the west side of Rio, close to where many Olympic events took place.

The transformation plan was much trumpeted by the city as a way to make the Rio Olympics – the first held in South America – more inclusive and socially responsible.

According to the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, all these Olympic structures were designed to be easy to dismantle so that part of the material could be used in the construction of public schools.

Paes estimated that the transformation will take 18 months to complete. The nearby arena where Michael Phelps won five golds is to be imploded, with the steel sold or used for other construction projects, the city said.

