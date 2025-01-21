An Indiana woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing the death of her ten-year-old adopted son in late April of last year. after crushing him under his 154 kilos for seven minutes as “punishment” for fleeing to a neighbor’s house.

The sentence of the Superior Court of Porter, in Indiana, handed down last Friday, sentences Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, to five years in prison and one year of probation, according to CBS News, which highlights that the woman pleaded guilty in October of reckless homicide, after admitting that he pinned his adopted son, Dakota Levi Stevens, to the ground for about five minutes, causing serious injuries.

County police reported that Dakota ran away to a neighbor’s house in the area and told them that his foster parents “beat him and wouldn’t let him talk to his caseworker.”

Specifically, the neighbor warned that the boy ran to her house that April day and had asked her to adopt him, because his parents were mistreating him. Wilson took her son, says her neighbor, who did not show any signs of injury at the time.









According to court records, Wilson told police that her son was “misbehaving” and fell to the ground, saying he wanted to leave, at which point she lay on top of the child and called her caseworker.

Then, the adoptive mother told him within minutes if he was ready to get up. Not noticing a response, he asked her if she was pretending. Then he turned him around and saw that he was unresponsive and his eyelids were pale, so he called the emergency room.

Dakota died at a South Bend hospital. two days later. An autopsy confirmed that he suffered organ and soft tissue damage, liver and lung hemorrhage, and other injuries. Thus, the St. Joseph County coroner’s office determined that the 10-year-old’s death was due to mechanical asphyxiation.