Yousra L. will be by the court in The Hague on Tuesday sentenced to six years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment for managing an IS propaganda channel. The single mother from Uithoorn, who spread expressions of the terrorist group on a “very extensive scale” via messaging app Telegram, has been found guilty of membership of IS and incitement to commit a terrorist attack. The penalty is considerably higher than the legal requirement. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded three years in prison and TBS, but according to the court that requirement does not do “insufficient justice to the seriousness of the proven facts”.

L. adheres to the violent Salafist ideology, according to the court. And by distributing IS material, she became part of an organization that carries out attacks worldwide and “frightens the population.”

The woman posted two videos in the ‘Greenbirds’ channel showing IS prisoners of war being brutally murdered. She also called on other members to commit attacks and war crimes and trained herself and others to make bomb belts. According to the judge, she also transferred money to people involved in “terrorist activities”, including to London’s Safiyya Amira Shaikh. This friend of L. and also co-manager of the canal was sentenced to life imprisonment in England last year for planning a terrorist attack on St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

‘Lack of empathy’

The court charged L. Tuesday that she described IS as “a group of boys who had the right to found an Islamic State”. With that statement she ignores the “unprecedented atrocities committed by and in the name of IS and to which it has contributed”.

Because the woman suffers from MS, the disease that causes inflammation that damages her brain, the court finds that she cannot be held fully responsible for her actions. However, according to experts, the chance that L. will again commit similar crimes in the future is high. They base that judgment on L.’s “limited empathy” in combination with her radical views. The court in Rotterdam will adopt those conclusions on Tuesday and therefore, in addition to a prison sentence, has also imposed tbs with compulsory treatment.