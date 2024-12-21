Six years have passed, surgery on her right knee (she had a titanium prosthesis in April) and a pandemic, and these are the times of Mikaela Shiffrin. And yet, the stands were shaking this Saturday in Saint Moritz, excited and overwhelmed as they watched the performance of Lindsey Vonn (40).

–It has been a long time since my last competition. But it doesn’t matter: I have felt the pressure again, the one that I impose on myself and the one that the fans also impose on me – said the American lady, winner of 82 World Cup events (she is only surpassed by Shiffrin, with 98, and Ingemar Stenmark, with 87).

He was speaking from Saint Moritz, the new stop of the Alpine Skiing World Cup, after finishing 14th in the Super G, after monopolizing the stage, because the discipline was in luck.

–It went well. But tomorrow (this Sunday, when he will compete in another Super Giant) it will turn out even better –Vonn said, while justifying his exercise, more austere than usual–: It was not the day to take risks.

No one, not even herself, had foreseen a return to the elite. Vonn had retired in February 2019, overcome by her injuries and the pain she suffered in her right knee, which she recovered in the spring.

Your real goal?

Reach the Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Games in 2026.





Sergio Heredia