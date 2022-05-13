Douvikas makes FC Utrecht and FC Twente happy: will Utrecht still be sixth?

Far, very far into injury time, Greek striker Tasos Douvikas shot his FC Utrecht team next to AZ (2-2). FC Twente therefore finished fourth and will therefore enter Europe, after which a crate of beer was delivered to Stadion Galgenwaard on Thursday and there were even Twente fans who printed their shirts with ‘Douvikas’ and ’90+4′. The goal kept FC Utrecht’s hopes for sixth place alive.