Six years after the violent death of Alberto Nisman, his relatives are going to participate in a “very private” ceremony in the cemetery of The Tablada, where are the remains of the prosecutor. His grave is meters away from the victims of the attack on the AMIA Jewish mutual insurance company.

“This Sunday, a few hours before a new anniversary, it is observed that the prosecutor’s grave was reconditioned. The thousands of stones that covered his tombstone were removed (a Jewish custom that replaces flowers), leaving a new space for people to continue placing them“noted the Jewish News Agency (AJN).

The agency noted that after the death of the prosecutor, “the AMIA, under the presidency of Leonardo Jmelnitzky, quickly offered Nisman’s mother, Sara Garfunkel, the possibility that he was buried in the Jewish cement of La Tablada “.

Meanwhile, within the framework of the investigation into the death of the prosecutor, Clarín reported that the prosecution in charge of Eduardo Taiano will summon from February to 89 spies to give testimonial statements in the framework of the case investigating the death of the then head of the UFI AMIA.

DAIA act in La Tablada, four years after the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman. Photo Jorge Sánchez.

Investigators reiterate that it was a homicide. About 500 testimonies from residents of Le Parc, more than 26,000 archival images, 45,000 calls and a technological expertise are part of the completed tests. An ongoing package of measures will lead the case towards its closure and request for elevation to trial.

There are a total of 24,000 The pages that make up the file in which judge Julián Ercolini together with prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, determined in the first instance that Alberto Nisman was the victim of a homicide.

The Buenos Aires Federal ChamberHe also asked to investigate whether the crime was not related to his activity as a prosecutor and his recent complaint against the president of the Nation, Cristina Kirchner. Three days earlier, she had argued in an opinion that she should be investigated for the alleged cover-up of the AMIA attack after the signing of the Pact of Understanding with Iran.

The grave of the prosecutor Alberto Nisman. Photo Jorge Sánchez.

At the end of 2020, Alberto Fernández said that after having doubted it in the past, he is now convinced that Alberto Nisman committed suicide. “In the case of Nisman, I am convinced (…) that it was a suicide,” said the president in an interview with Radio 10 on the last day of 2020.

Meanwhile, the federal judge Marcelo Martinez De Giorgi seized assets and bank accounts of Nisman’s mother and sister, and ordered a patrimonial investigation, in the case of alleged money laundering, as a result of the discovery in his name of an undeclared account in the United States, whose attorney-in-fact was the deceased prosecutor .

The measure was ordered last November 24, after the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber urged the magistrate to act “quickly” in the investigation for that account that would have $ 633,000.

AFG