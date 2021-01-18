On the 6th anniversary of the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, the AMIA reiterated on Monday its request for Justice and demanded “speed” in the investigation and that it be carried out “impartially.”

Through a statement, the entity recalled that “the death of the prosecutor, which was classified and is being investigated as homicide, was directly related to the task carried out by the Fiscal Unit for the Investigation of the AMIA Cause, as determined by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation “.

“On the sixth anniversary of the death of Dr. Alberto Nisman (Z¨L), prosecutor of the Nation who for ten years was at the forefront of the investigation of the worst terrorist attack that our country suffered, AMIA renews its request for Truth and Justice and it demands the total clarification of the circumstances that led to his death, “the AMIA statement begins.

And he adds: “It is unacceptable for the institutional development of any democratic country that the passage of time consolidates the impunity of legal cases and that suspicions, doubts and speculations are installed and hinder the path to Truth.”

Alberto Nisman was found dead on Sunday, January 18, 2015, shot in the head in his apartment in the Le Parc tower, in the Puerto Madero neighborhood. His death came just days after denouncing then-President Cristina Kirchner, Foreign Minister Héctor Timerman, Deputy Andrés Larroque, Luis D’Elía and Fernando Esteche of having been part of a secret negotiation to cover up the Iranians accused of having been the ideological authors of the attack against the headquarters of the AMIA in July 1994.

“As a direct victim of the massacre perpetrated on July 18, 1994 by international terrorism, and reaffirming its inalienable demand for Justice, AMIA reiterates -on this anniversary- the urgent need for the Judiciary to act with expertise, efficiency and probity, and provide an accurate response to Argentine society as a whole, “the statement added.

And he concludes: “For the AMIA cause, for the Nisman cause, for all the causes in which time, and the slow action of those who must determine the authorship of the events prevent finding the Truth, the institution again today raises its firm Claim of Justice “.

JPE