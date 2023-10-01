This October 1 marks six years since the unilateral independence referendum in the autonomous community of Catalonia, in Spain. An event that represented a struggle between the ruling party of the moment, which argued the illegality of the scenario, against the independence justification that championed the self-determination of the people. In any case, the Catalan ‘proces’ left a negative balance for the political leaders who organized 1-O, some of whom were imprisoned and others exiled or fled. These same people have now taken on an unprecedented role, being decisive for the possible formation of the Spanish government.

It was on October 1, 2017 when around 5.7 million Catalan citizens were summoned by the Catalan autonomous government, headed at that time by Carles Puigdemont, to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ regarding the self-determination of Catalonia. a crucial issue, not only for the regional future but for the entire rest of Spain.

In an electoral process that from the first moment was classified as “illegal” by the Spanish State, almost 90% of the consensus was in favor of the separation of the community and the creation of a new republican State, although the voting process was extremely complicated.

Before the citizen vote materialized, the Catalan Superior Court of Justice prohibited the holding of the popular referendum and ordered the ‘Mossos d’Esquadra’ – the regional police – to prevent the opening of just over 2,000 voting centers delegated by the ‘Generalitat’. However, citizens began to take over the electoral centers to prevent their closure. A move that the ‘Mossos’ did not prevent.

Given the situation, from La Moncloa, headquarters of the Spanish Executive, at that time administered by Mariano Rajoy, he ordered the mobilization of the National Police and the Civil Guard to stop the referendum, which caused clashes between protesters and state forces that resulted in more than 700 civilians injured.

FILE- Thousands of secession supporters march during a demonstration in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Tuesday, October 1, 2019. © AP / Emilio Morenatti

However, the process continued and the Catalan authorities announced that more than 90% of voters had chosen ‘yes’ to independence.

Although the process was highly questioned by all sides of the Spanish political spectrum, which in addition to appealing to the illegality of said practice as it was not contemplated in the Constitution and had not promoted a constitutional reform, they also expressed their doubts about the reports that There were voters who cast more than one ballot, or who the authorities were not asking for identification to vote.

The direct challenge to the Spanish State reached its peak when Puigdemont declared, after the results, that he “assumed the people’s mandate for Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic”; a declaration of independence that he himself declared suspended moments later, appealing to open avenues of dialogue with the Government in Madrid.

The application of Article 155 and Puigdemont’s exile

However, in the capital they did not view the proposal favorably and proceeded to apply the controversial Article 155 of the Spanish constitution.

Article 155 of the Magna Carta empowers the Spanish State to use “exceptional” mechanisms to, in some way, force the autonomous communities of the territory to comply with their obligations. In this case, Rajoy’s Government alleged that the Catalan administration was attacking the interest of Spain.

In the application, Rajoy’s Government requested the dismissal of Puigdemont and his entire presidential cabinet from office, in addition to obviously ignoring the result of the referendum to confirm the continuity of Catalonia within the political scheme of the Spanish State, although it continued to recognize the power of “self-government” enjoyed by the autonomous communities.

The MEP and former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, gives a press conference, in which he presents his demands to negotiate the investiture of a next head of Government in Spain. In Brussels, Belgium, on September 5, 2023. © EFE/Olivier Hoslet

“The autonomy or self-government of Catalonia is not suspended; the people who have put that self-government outside the law and the Constitution and the Statute are terminated,” declared Mariano Rajoy on October 21, 2017.

The months after the referendum were complicated for Spanish governance, however, the official actions culminated in the judicialization of the ‘proces’ leaders. Some were imprisoned, others were financially sanctioned and the one who had been described as “the only person responsible” for the crisis, Carles Puigdemont, left Spain in exile heading to Belgium, where, until now, he is a fugitive from Spanish justice.

Although after the last general elections in Spain, the situation could change radically.

The independence movement, vital for the formation of the progressive government

With the arrival of Pedro Sánchez to La Moncloa in 2018, the State’s relations with the Catalan independentists were regularized to a certain extent. The leader of the Executive has defended the right to self-government of the community, appealing more to strengthen the capacities of the Government in Catalonia with the aim of preventing a rebirth in the independence project.

The position of the progressive is more lax than on the Spanish right, but Sánchez has never spoken out in favor of Catalan independence and has rejected the legitimacy of the 2017 referendum, however, he has remained open to dialogue with those responsible, reaching grant judicial ‘pardon’ to Oriol Junqueras, one of the political leaders of the independence movement and current head of the ruling party in the community, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC).

On December 20, 2018, the president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, met with the president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, after three years without meetings between the top leaders. Andreu Dalmau / EFE

However, this year’s elections have changed the political landscape, putting Junqueras’ party and Puigdemont’s party, Together per Catalunya, in a privileged place. After the failed investiture attempt of the right-wing Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who failed to achieve a sufficient majority to form a government, now it is the turn of Pedro Sánchez, who will try to stay in power from next week, when King Felipe VI grants him, more than predictably, the responsibility of forming a government.

But it will not be easy, since Sánchez needs the seven seats in Congress that ‘Junts’ has, so he has to negotiate with an independence movement that has a better negotiating position. Puigdemont’s party demands political amnesty for all those prosecuted by the 2017 referendum, a request that also emerges as an obvious move for the former Catalan president to return to Spanish territory.

On the other hand, some voices within the party also point out that another referendum in Catalonia would also be on the dialogue tables, although it seems difficult for it to materialize. At this year’s commemoration of 1-O, Puigdemont made reference to the negotiations with Sánchez’s party, although he did not explicitly mention the referendum request.

We neither deixem correr nor acceptarem que no giri full en nom nostre. Now things have begun to change, not in the right direction, but in the right direction. I think that between us we can explore this path more effectively, not because of the press, but because we don’t have all the… pic.twitter.com/CsslyQ6apK — krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) October 1, 2023



“Even with the incessant clutches of the sewers and the deep state, October 1 is a colossal example of resilience and resistance. And with these tools we have to do the work we have pending, without losing our breath,” mentioned the leader of ‘Junts’ from Belgium, connected by video call at a commemorative event in Barcelona, ​​the Catalan capital.

Between expectations and confusion, the current president of the Spanish Government will have one of the greatest challenges of his political career in the negotiations with the independentists, who seem not to be afraid of rejecting the offers of the Socialist Party and leaving the government headless, which would cause the repetition of the Spanish elections in January 2024.

It is until November 27 when the Sánchez Administration can convince the Catalan leaders to consolidate their project and be able to repeat the progressive government in Spain, although the true question would be: At what cost?

With EFE and local media