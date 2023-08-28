A six-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after receiving several stab wounds while sleeping at home.

The girl’s mother was alerted by the screams that woke her up around two in the morning. When she went in to check on her daughter, he realized that he had several wounds, apparently from a knife.

The case occurred in the Bronx sector, in New York, United States. According to a report from the New York Police Department, the attack on the girl was carried out by her 16-year-old cousin, who is autistic.

“They were both in the bedroom. The mom heard her scream and that’s when they found out she was stabbed.”, a police source told the New York Post.

Immediately the minor’s mother called the police, ambulances arrived at the residence and transferred the girl to Lincoln Hospital. According to the authorities, she was successfully treated because she the injuries that were provided to him were not life-threatening.

Police said the girl was not seriously injured.

The police managed to recover the bloody knife from the kitchen of the apartment, located on the third floor of the building.

The alleged attacker, the minor’s cousin, was in the room with the girl, after the attack he managed to escape, the authorities reported.

It was also reported that the defendant was not yet in custody.

Juvenile crime on the rise in New York

As reported by New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to Fox News in April 2023, there is an increase in crimes involving youth.

“A significant number of our shootings involving young people focus on gangs and street groups,” the police officer said on that occasion.

According to the latest Juvenile Justice report, in the United States, published in 2020. Men accounted for 80% of all youth arrests for violent crimes in 2020, but their proportion of arrests for murder (92%) and robbery (88%) was much higher.

Additionally, youth ages 16-17 accounted for more than half (55%) of all youth violent crime arrests, plus 76% of all youth arrests for murder.

