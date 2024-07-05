A 6-year-old girl died as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Primorsko-Akhtarsk

A six-year-old girl died as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Kuban. This was reported by the Baza publication in Telegram-channel.

It is specified that the child received a shrapnel wound to the stomach. At the time of the attack, the girl was in the car when the family was trying to leave the shelling zone. She was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

The death of the girl in the hospital is also reported Telegram– Mash channel, referring to local chats.

Another seven-year-old child was injured in the knee and is currently in hospital.

This information has not been officially confirmed.