Six-year-old boy bitten by family friends’ dog: he was on holiday on the Island of Elba

A six-year-old boy was bitten in the face by a dog while on holiday on the Island of Elba. The child, who was with his parents in the municipality of Rio, suffered injuries to the face and forehead and was transported by helicopter to Meyer in Florence.

He was allegedly attacked by a large dog belonging to family friends. According to the first reconstructions, the child, of German nationality, was playing with the dog even if it is not clear at the moment the dynamics that led to the animal’s reaction, which caused a deep wound on the left eyebrow and a cut on the right side of the forehead.

The accident took place today, shortly after 1.30pm. The child was taken to the Florentine children’s hospital in yellow code.