Coahuila.- A six-year-old boy sexually abused at least three minorsso far the PChildren’s Office, the Girls and the Family have confirmed the sexual assault of one of the victimswho was a partner of the aggressor, when the facts became known the school authorities carried out a campaign that re-victimized the victim.

A boy was sexually abused by a six-year-old classmate inside the facilities of the Maker school, in SaltilloCoahuila, the minor aggressor would have inserted a solid object into the cavities of his companion, leaving him with minor injuries, apparently there are two other victims.

After the aggressions committed by the same minor, the educational institution minimized the problem in meetings they held with parents, and classified the act as a “mischief”, the mother of the affected minor who denounced the facts, said that the school did not has spoken about it and that they have not offered him an apology.

According to the investigation folder of pronouncethe events occurred on September 14, 2021 within the facilities of the maker collegelocated in the municipality of Saltillo, Coahuila, this same authority confirmed the abuse suffered by the child.

The Attorney for Children and the Family (Pronnif) carried out studies on the affected minor and conducted an interview with the aggressor, who ended up confessing in detail what he had done.

On the other hand, the educational institution, where the victim and the aggressor attend classes, denied the facts, carried out a campaign that re-victimized the victim, and did not admit that care had been omitted.

“At the beginning, the testimony that we were giving was questioned, and now we already have a resolution where a competent authority gives it to know; that is to say: it was proven that this happened and what happened in the school”, commented the mother of the affected child.

authorities of the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila Together with Pronnif they continue to investigate the events, so far it is unknown if there is anyone detained for what happened.