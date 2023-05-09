We can get an idea of ​​the suffering of having a panic disorder because we have all experienced it. In the moments before speaking in public (his face livid and cold sweat on his hands), in the middle of that insufferable turbulent flight (uselessly clinging to the armrest, stomping on an imaginary airbrake pedal), in that crowded downtown commercial from which, without explainable reason, you had to escape. It’s just that the patients have these terrible sensations almost all the time, with a disabling intensity and often in a way that is incompatible with a life, let’s not say happy, but acceptable.

They live 24 hours with an apprehensive attitude, expecting the worst, installed in a threatening future. And his long-suffering body reacts with a state of intense activation, with tachycardia, palpitations, sweating, a feeling of lack of air, tightness in the chest, dizziness or digestive discomfort. It is understood that having anxiety multiplies by 6 the probability of going to the doctor. And how many of us have a true anxiety disorder? The answer is, of course, in the limit that we place between the “acceptable” symptoms and the disorder: the most restrictive studies suggest that 1 in 14 people meet criteria for having a clinically relevant disorder.

More information

The problem is sometimes the remedies we resort to, which can be harmful or counterproductive. Here are six inadvisable:

1. Filling yourself with anxiolytics. It is understood: it is the same logic of resorting to painkillers when one has a headache. Benzodiazepines (lorazepam, diazepam, bromazepam, etc.) act on the brain’s GABA inhibitory system, favoring calm, muscle relaxation, and induction of sleep. However, the clinical guidelines recommend limiting its use to two months (and another of gradual withdrawal), given the risk of tolerance (that for the same effect we need more and more doses) or dependence (that if we lack the drugs, we let’s climb the walls).

Some “benzos” (especially the powerful and fast ones, such as alprazolam, which produces a “calm shot”) They circulate on the black market like another drug. This does not mean that “all psychoactive drugs are drugs”, or that the controls that a box of diazepam passes to be dispensed at the pharmacy are equivalent to those of the coke line of the camel on the corner. Fortunately, we have public agencies, national and international, that ensure strict criteria of quality, safety, efficacy and correct information on medicines. The broad brush discourse, in this, I think it does not help. For example, in anxiety disorders, antidepressants (despite their misleading name) are very useful, because they act in the long term, preventing panic attacks and reducing levels of generalized anxiety. This option, of course, is compatible with psychotherapy, the main validated treatment.

2. Consume alcohol or cannabis, looking for a counterbalance. They are the two most normalized toxic substances in our society, and their risks and negative consequences on the brain are often trivialized. We have seen many times that anxiety can be the gateway to severe alcoholism, and that between 7% and 10% of those who try cannabis “to calm down” develop a dependency. These substances cannot be the solution.

3. Flee and avoid. The bad news for those who suffer from anxiety is that the constant flight from discomfort increases anxiety. The hopeful reverse is that the patient who faces his fears and exposes himself progressively, better with professional help, has a good chance of improving. Avoiding consists of staying at home waiting for the anxiety to stop, spontaneously. Or, if the anxiety has been triggered in the workplace, take refuge in the situation of medical leave for as long as possible: the return will be difficult. Of course, no one is sick for pleasure and the honesty of a person who is suffering should not be questioned.

But sometimes the avoidance tendency characteristic of these disorders is fatally aligned with the inefficiency of the system: discharge from the family doctor, mental health appointment in 3 months, review in 2 months, there is no clinical psychologist available…, and we see ourselves with casualties by anxiety of 6, 8 or 10 months duration, and the patient terrified at the possibility of reinstatement. In Spain, mental disorders are the second cause of temporary disability leave, estimated at one per 100 workers per year, which means an expense for temporary disability of 30 million euros. Have the benefits of a rapid and quality mental health intervention been calculated, which favors prompt reincorporation (to that position or another) and minimizes the chronification of the condition?

4. Go to pseudotherapies. Product of despair or suggested by the postmodern anti-scientific discourse, some patients seek the remedy in hot stones, acupuncture or reiki. There will be those who will help you, but they cannot be an alternative on the same level as scientifically validated, pharmacological or psychotherapy treatments. They are seductive options, sometimes offering the fantasy of a more holistic look (which may be true), but why not stick to a transparent and replicable method to convince us of their effectiveness?

5. Always look for a reason. Popular psychoanalysis and some movies (hilariously those of Hitchcock, marnie the thief either Remember) have told us that any mental disorder is the result of a complicated intrapsychic conflict that must be revealed through (long) therapy. When the patient solves the puzzle (or has insight, is the word used), the symptoms subside. Unfortunately, reality is not usually like that. There are patients who are cured without knowing exactly why they develop anxiety and others who fully understand the historical origin of the condition, but remain anxious and anguished, governed by a hyperactive physiology based on a permanent “fight or flight” mode.

6. Try to eliminate anxiety. It counts scott stossell in his wonderful book Anxiety. Fear, hope and the search for inner peace (Seix Barral). The author, anxious in the first person and frustrated by decades of unsuccessful therapies, finally considers living with anxiety, stop hating it. He thinks that there have always been people who were more shy than normal, cautious, sensitive to rejection, excessively empathetic, which today clashes with our competitive world and is considered an anxious temperament. These traits can favor unbearable, terrible anxiety; but they also represent the other side of the coin with wonderful characteristics, such as empathy or artistic sensitivity. Several of Proust’s characters, a great anxious genius, delve into the relationship between nervous nature and sensitivity. It is the proximity of the wound and the gift, the idea that in weakness and shame there is also a potential for redemption.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.