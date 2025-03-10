A support center for families, electric charge stations for buses, the rehabilitation of a neighborhood pool … These are some of the six projects that form the ‘Transforming Madrid Sur’ plan, with which the Madrid City Council will attend the … Corresponding call for European Regional Development Funds (FEDER) in the 2021-2027 period. In total, the budget of this initiative promoted by the area of ​​Economics, Innovation and Finance amounts to 20 million euros with a municipal contribution of 12 million euros that would be complemented with the 8 million aid (40% of the total) of Europe.

‘Transforming together Madrid South’, explain from the area, is especially focused on vulnerable groups and seeks to “develop integrated social services, promote digital training, regenerate spaces by reducing the effect of the island of heat and continue betting on sustainable mobility and renewable energies in the city.” In addition, they point out, this project has been designed seeking its complementarity with other initiatives at the local, national and European level.

The cornerstone of this plan is the house of families in Villa de Vallecas. This new equipment, which has an eligible budget of 6.1 million euros, will integrate into a single space of 4,258 square meters and four floors several services that were now physically separated: a center of support for families, a family meeting point, a space specialized in the attention to families in a situation of couple breakup and the socio -educational and pre -labor support program for adolescents.

The ground floor, detailed from the Consistory in the presentation of this new equipment, will have several children’s rooms for family meetings, reception, waiting zone, toilets and changers. The first plant will be dedicated to offices, technical offices, waiting and administration rooms. On the other hand, the second will have offices, space of tuned visits, among others, while at the third level there will be rooms of meetings and versatals, offices and other auxiliary spaces for the staff. The intention of the City Council is that this equipment, which will serve the parents and children of the Southeast, is completed in mid -2026.

Another of the actions included in this plan that looks at Europe is the recovery of the pool of the Orcasur Sports Center, in Usera, whose completion is expected in 2026. With this work, in which 2.6 million euros will be invested, they seek to continue promoting physical exercise as a tool for inclusion and psychosocial well -being.

This ‘transforming Madrid Sur’ also will rehabilitate an apple from the Railway neighborhood of Villaverde. The objective is to turn this forgotten area into an accessible, renaturalized space that can be used by the neighbors. The eligible budget is almost two million euros.

In addition, the Consistory also seeks the help of the FEDER funds to finance, with 3.3 million euros, digital training activities to improve the autonomy, employability, entrepreneurship and inclusion of the southern residents of the capital.

Energy

The other two portfolio projects of this European plan have to do with sustainability. First, the Consistory aims to invest 1.5 million euros to install photovoltaic plates on the parking deck of the Municipal Transport Company (EMT Madrid) located next to the Southwest A-5 highway and the Spanish Aviation Metro station.

On the other hand, they will also ask for aid for the start-up of an ‘E-Spigon’, a load station for 27 electric articulated buses at the Carabanchel operations center of the EMT Madrid. The eligible budget rises to 4.6 million euros.

With this new road map, the Madrid City Council wants to continue the Feder 2014-2020 operational program of the Community of Madrid, also directed to the south of the city, and which has allowed to execute ten operations in which fifteen million euros of European aid have been absorbed.