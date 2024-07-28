The prosecutor’s office will conduct an investigation in Yekaterinburg due to workers being poisoned by gas

Six workers were poisoned by gas at a construction site in Yekaterinburg. An investigation will be conducted into the incident, the Telegram– channel of the regional prosecutor’s office.

According to preliminary information, the workers were poisoned by fumes of an unidentified gas while pumping groundwater at a construction site on the eighth kilometer of the Moscow Highway. “Four of them were hospitalized for medical care, two workers refused hospitalization,” the report says.

It is emphasized that during the supervisory activities an assessment will be made of compliance with the requirements of labor protection legislation.

