Six women – The mystery of Leila: the cast (actors) of the TV series on Rai 1
What is the cast (actors) of Six women – The mystery of Leila, the Italian dramatic TV series written by Ivan Cotroneo and Monica Rametta and directed by Vincenzo Marra broadcast on Rai 1? In the cast many actors such as Maya Sansa, Isabella Ferrari, Ivana Lotito, Maurizio Lastrico and Alessio Vassallo. But let’s see together the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Maya SansaAnna Conti
- Isabella Ferrari: Viola
- Ivana LotitoMichela
- Denise TantucciAlessia
- Alessio Vassallo: Emanuele
- Julia River: Julia
- Cristina ParkuAysha
- Silvia Dina Pacente as Leila
- Michele De Virgilio: Luigi Onofri
- Simone Borrelli: Henry
- Filippo Marsili: Titian
- Alessio Del Mastro: Francis
- Francesca Fioretti: Clare
- Anna Terio: Blessed
- Lucia Nigri: Glory
- Renata Di Leone: Aysha’s mother
- Giusy Frallonardo: Professor Vinti
- Gianfelice Learned: Marcello Trifoni
- Pier Giorgio BellocchioRoberto
- Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Lorenzo
- Maurizio Lastrico: Gregory
Plot
We have seen the cast (actors) of Six women – The mystery of Leila, but what is the plot of the fiction? Leila disappears together with her stepfather Gregorio. Prosecutor Anna Conti, an esteemed and authoritative professional with a problem of alcoholism, resurfaced after the end of her marriage, which makes her difficult in interpersonal relationships, especially with the new inspector Emanuele, who has just arrived at the prosecutor’s office, is handling the case. Finding similarities with her past in Leila’s disappearance, he throws himself relentlessly into solving the case, initially underestimated by the prosecutor as a simple voluntary departure. Lies, inconsistencies and unconvincing testimonies begin to emerge.
