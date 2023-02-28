Six women – The mystery of Leila: the cast (actors) of the TV series on Rai 1

What is the cast (actors) of Six women – The mystery of Leila, the Italian dramatic TV series written by Ivan Cotroneo and Monica Rametta and directed by Vincenzo Marra broadcast on Rai 1? In the cast many actors such as Maya Sansa, Isabella Ferrari, Ivana Lotito, Maurizio Lastrico and Alessio Vassallo. But let’s see together the list of actors with their respective roles:

Maya SansaAnna Conti

Isabella Ferrari: Viola

Ivana LotitoMichela

Denise TantucciAlessia

Alessio Vassallo: Emanuele

Julia River: Julia

Cristina ParkuAysha

Silvia Dina Pacente as Leila

Michele De Virgilio: Luigi Onofri

Simone Borrelli: Henry

Filippo Marsili: Titian

Alessio Del Mastro: Francis

Francesca Fioretti: Clare

Anna Terio: Blessed

Lucia Nigri: Glory

Renata Di Leone: Aysha’s mother

Giusy Frallonardo: Professor Vinti

Gianfelice Learned: Marcello Trifoni

Pier Giorgio BellocchioRoberto

Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Lorenzo

Maurizio Lastrico: Gregory

Plot

We have seen the cast (actors) of Six women – The mystery of Leila, but what is the plot of the fiction? Leila disappears together with her stepfather Gregorio. Prosecutor Anna Conti, an esteemed and authoritative professional with a problem of alcoholism, resurfaced after the end of her marriage, which makes her difficult in interpersonal relationships, especially with the new inspector Emanuele, who has just arrived at the prosecutor’s office, is handling the case. Finding similarities with her past in Leila’s disappearance, he throws himself relentlessly into solving the case, initially underestimated by the prosecutor as a simple voluntary departure. Lies, inconsistencies and unconvincing testimonies begin to emerge.