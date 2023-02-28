Six women – The mystery of Leila streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Tuesday 28 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of Six women – The mystery of Leila, the new Italian dramatic television series written by Ivan Cotroneo and Monica Rametta and directed by Vincenzo Marra, will be broadcast. In the cast: Maya Sansa, Isabella Ferrari, Ivana Lotito, Maurizio Lastrico and Alessio Vassallo. Where to see Six Women – The Mystery of Leila on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Six women – The mystery of Leia live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see on TV and live streaming Six women – The mystery of Leila, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In all, three episodes of two episodes each will be broadcast (total 6 episodes): the first on Tuesday 28 February 2023; the third and last Tuesday 14 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 28 February 2023

Second episode: Tuesday 7 March 2023

Third episode: Tuesday 14 March 2023

But how long does each episode of Six Women – The Mystery of Leila last (duration)? Each evening will begin on Rai 1 at 21.25 and end at 23.40. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.