Six women – The mystery of Leila: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Tuesday 28 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of Six women – The mystery of Leila, the new Italian dramatic television series written by Ivan Cotroneo and Monica Rametta and directed by Vincenzo Marra, will be broadcast. In the cast: Maya Sansa, Isabella Ferrari, Ivana Lotito, Maurizio Lastrico and Alessio Vassallo. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the first episode, Anna Conti, PM of the Taranto prosecutor’s office, an esteemed and authoritative professional, hides an alcoholism problem, which resurfaced after the end of her marriage, which makes her tough in interpersonal relationships, especially with the new inspector Emanuele Liotta . Anna is passionate about the case of the young Leila, a girl orphaned by her mother, who recently disappeared together with her stepfather, Gregorio. Other female figures revolve around “the mystery of Leila”: the first to be heard is Michela, sister of Leila’s deceased mother.

In the second episode of the first episode of Six women – The mystery of Leila, Liotta is increasingly exasperated by Anna’s behavior and would like to be relieved of his duties. One evening Anna decides to tell him about her difficult past and her alcoholism problem, asking him to stay and help her solve the case. Images of Gregorio in Bari arrive at the prosecutor’s office. Anna and Liotta decide to go there asking Michela to accompany them, to better understand her relationship with her niece and her brother-in-law.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Six women – The mystery of Leila, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: