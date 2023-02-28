Six women – The mystery of Leila: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Six women – The mystery of Leila, the new TV series with Isabella Ferrari broadcast on Rai 1? We tell you right away: in all, three episodes of two episodes each will be aired (total 6 episodes). The first Tuesday 28 February 2023; the third and last Tuesday 14 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 28 February 2023

Second episode: Tuesday 7 March 2023

Third episode: Tuesday 14 March 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Six Women – The Mystery of Leila last (duration)? Each evening will begin on Rai 1 at 21.25 and end at 23.40. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Where was filmed (location) Six women – The mystery of Leia? The fiction was mainly shot in the city of Taranto, the filming involved the municipalities of Statte, S. Giorgio Ionico, Polignano a Mare, and Monopoli. For the province of Brindisi, some sections of the footage also involved the town of Torre Canne (fraction of Fasano).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Six women – The mystery of Leila, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.