Not long ago it was commonplace to affirm that with the Monastrell grape of Spanish origin (also called morastel, morrastell or vermeta), known as mourvèdre In France, and Mataró in the rest of the world, excellent red wines of maximum expression and elegance could not be produced. Monastrell was presumed to have a roughness and excessiveness that only made it suitable for making bulk products. The cause: its high color, intense fruitiness, voluminous body and high alcohol content, which can reach 17%. Too much for a time of clarets and fine wines. It didn’t matter much either because bulk monastrell was appreciated, in high demand and well paid, especially in France and Germany. A good business for winegrowers, mainly from Murcia, Alicante, Almansa, or Valencia and, to a lesser extent, from other areas where it is cultivated such as Catalonia and Aragon.
What was not said, or known, is that this inexorable bulk destiny was the result of viticultural practices that sought precisely these attributes, which are in high demand. It wasn’t the grapes, it was the market. However, in these wine-growing areas there were powerful reasons to make excellent wines: small vineyards where centuries-old Monastrell vines were grown ungrafted; privileged locations where the warm Mediterranean climate tempered its influence and slowed down maturation; diversity of soils: sandy, stony, limestone… But the bulk image that it carried made quality production unprofitable.
It took some bold and meticulous winemakers to decide to make reds where Monastrell gave its all, placing this varietal definitively among the greats in the world. I’m talking about Agapito Rico, José María Vicente, Ramón Castaño, or Felipe Gutiérrez de la Vega, with his majestic fondillon Recóndita Armonía, authenticity turned into art. And those who followed, like Pepe Mendoza, Cerdán, Rafael Cambra, or Miguel Velázquez.
And Monastrell, the fifth most planted red variety in Spain after Tempranillo, Garnacha Tinta, Bobal and Garnacha Tintorera, has suffered a dramatic loss of vineyards – from almost 106,000 hectares in 1990 to around 36,000) when it was treated as a cultivation more, looking for the quantity and alcoholic strength, with disregard for its very personal and powerful organoleptic qualities. But when the vineyard is given what it asks for, and it is very little, and the ripe grape is full of sugars, well supplied with acids, overflowing with polyphenols, with limited production, then it shows its greatness and its wines break the mold with its strong personality and character summarized in two words: vigor and elegance. With Monastrell there is only one problem: viticulture. Of course, we must avoid the risks and excesses of a grape prone to overripeness and sweet tones (carob), which detract from its finesse. But when the work is adequate and the cultivation is oriented towards quality, the fruit metamorphoses into a red wine with telluric aromas, where the fruit is illuminated by the resonance of the terroir. Without forgetting that Monastrell is capable of withstanding prolonged periods of drought, a fact to take into account. These six wines are a clear demonstration of all this.
CUVÉE CASTLE HOUSE N 2019
· Store: Casa Castillo, Jumilla (Murcia)
·Phone: 968 781 691
·Web: casacastillo.es
·DO: Jumilla
·Guy: Crianza red, 14.5%
·Strains: monastrell
·Price: 74.90 euros
·Punctuation: 9.5+/10
LA CALERA DEL ESCARAMUJO 2021
· Store: Cerrón Winery, Fuente-Álamo (Albacete)
·Phone: 967 543 034
·Web: bodegacerron.com
·DO: Jumilla
·Guy: Crianza red, 14.5%
·Strains: monastrell and some whitewash
·Price: 70 euros
·Punctuation: 9.5/10
CISCA HOUSE 2017
· Store: Chestnut, Yecla (Murcia)
·Phone: 968 791 115
·Web: bodegascastano.com
·DO: Yecla
·Guy: Crianza red, 15.5%
·Strains: monastrell
·Price: 35.60 euros
·Punctuation: 9.4+/10
PEPE MENDOZA THE POISON 2020
· Store: Agricultural, Lliber (Alicante)
·Phone: 688 344 767
·Web: casaagricola.es
·DO: Alicante
·Guy: Crianza red, 14%
·Strains: monastrell
·Price: 27 euros
·Punctuation: 9.4/10
RAFAEL CAMBRA UNO 2021
· Store: Rafael Cambra, Fontanars dels Alforins (Valencia)
·Phone: 626 309 327
·Web: rafaelcambra.es
·DO: Valencia
·Guy: Crianza red, 14%
·Strains: monastrell
·Price: 15 euros
·Punctuation: 9.2+/10
THE DOLOMITE FRIARS 2021
· Store: Casa Los Frailes, Fontanars dels Alforins (Valencia)
·Phone: 962 222 220
·Web: bodegaslosfrailes.com
·DO: does not have
·Guy: Crianza red, 14.5%
·Strains: monastrell
·Price: 16 euros
·Punctuation: 9.2/10
