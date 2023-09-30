Not long ago it was commonplace to affirm that with the Monastrell grape of Spanish origin (also called morastel, morrastell or vermeta), known as mourvèdre In France, and Mataró in the rest of the world, excellent red wines of maximum expression and elegance could not be produced. Monastrell was presumed to have a roughness and excessiveness that only made it suitable for making bulk products. The cause: its high color, intense fruitiness, voluminous body and high alcohol content, which can reach 17%. Too much for a time of clarets and fine wines. It didn’t matter much either because bulk monastrell was appreciated, in high demand and well paid, especially in France and Germany. A good business for winegrowers, mainly from Murcia, Alicante, Almansa, or Valencia and, to a lesser extent, from other areas where it is cultivated such as Catalonia and Aragon.

What was not said, or known, is that this inexorable bulk destiny was the result of viticultural practices that sought precisely these attributes, which are in high demand. It wasn’t the grapes, it was the market. However, in these wine-growing areas there were powerful reasons to make excellent wines: small vineyards where centuries-old Monastrell vines were grown ungrafted; privileged locations where the warm Mediterranean climate tempered its influence and slowed down maturation; diversity of soils: sandy, stony, limestone… But the bulk image that it carried made quality production unprofitable.

It took some bold and meticulous winemakers to decide to make reds where Monastrell gave its all, placing this varietal definitively among the greats in the world. I’m talking about Agapito Rico, José María Vicente, Ramón Castaño, or Felipe Gutiérrez de la Vega, with his majestic fondillon Recóndita Armonía, authenticity turned into art. And those who followed, like Pepe Mendoza, Cerdán, Rafael Cambra, or Miguel Velázquez.

And Monastrell, the fifth most planted red variety in Spain after Tempranillo, Garnacha Tinta, Bobal and Garnacha Tintorera, has suffered a dramatic loss of vineyards – from almost 106,000 hectares in 1990 to around 36,000) when it was treated as a cultivation more, looking for the quantity and alcoholic strength, with disregard for its very personal and powerful organoleptic qualities. But when the vineyard is given what it asks for, and it is very little, and the ripe grape is full of sugars, well supplied with acids, overflowing with polyphenols, with limited production, then it shows its greatness and its wines break the mold with its strong personality and character summarized in two words: vigor and elegance. With Monastrell there is only one problem: viticulture. Of course, we must avoid the risks and excesses of a grape prone to overripeness and sweet tones (carob), which detract from its finesse. But when the work is adequate and the cultivation is oriented towards quality, the fruit metamorphoses into a red wine with telluric aromas, where the fruit is illuminated by the resonance of the terroir. Without forgetting that Monastrell is capable of withstanding prolonged periods of drought, a fact to take into account. These six wines are a clear demonstration of all this.

CUVÉE CASTLE HOUSE N 2019

An excellent example of the power and subtlety of Monastrell. In this case, it comes from a small plot located in Las Gravas, at 720 meters above sea level, with sandy loam soils covered with stones. It is fermented with whole bunches, without destemming, in underground winepresses. After malolactic aging in barrels, it is aged for 19 months in foudres of different sizes. Aromatic display of ripe black and red fruit (fig, wild blackberry), wild Mediterranean herbs, notes of spices, cocoa, and roasted coffee on a smoky background of excellent wood. Tasty, concentrated, but graceful, it highlights its strong personality and character, which flows in the mouth with a hedonistic cadence. · Store: Casa Castillo, Jumilla (Murcia)

·Phone: 968 781 691

·Web: casacastillo.es

·DO: Jumilla

·Guy: Crianza red, 14.5%

·Strains: monastrell

·Price: 74.90 euros

·Punctuation: 9.5+/10

LA CALERA DEL ESCARAMUJO 2021

See also Zelensky: We are not afraid. We are ready to continue grain exports without Russia's consent The majesty of the free-standing Monastrell could not have a better ambassador. The Cerdán family achieves this little gem thanks to its ungrafted Monastrell grapes planted in 1942 in La Muela, 960 meters high. It is a small plot of 1.67 ha. The fruit, fermented with the skins and macerated for 63 days, is aged for 14 months in used 600-liter barrels. Concentrated, complex aroma, of great finesse, with notes of stewed fruit, the subtle presence of the wood it provides, integrated into the harmonious set of fruity perfumes, citrus memories, spicy and balsamic notes. Tasty, fresh and vibrant, it has a morbid touch and a sustained finish. · Store: Cerrón Winery, Fuente-Álamo (Albacete)

·Phone: 967 543 034

·Web: bodegacerron.com

·DO: Jumilla

·Guy: Crianza red, 14.5%

·Strains: monastrell and some whitewash

·Price: 70 euros

·Punctuation: 9.5/10

CISCA HOUSE 2017

Casa Cisca is the jewel of Castaño. Its 15.5% alcohol not only does not get in the way, but also provides muscle and nerve to a wine with a powerful imprint. It comes from very old Monastrell strains grown at 750 meters above sea level. The production, based on the rigorous selection of clusters and grains, begins with maceration for 15 days with the skins. Subsequently, it is aged for 16 months in new French and American oak barrels. With a deep aroma that integrates black fruit in liqueur with notes of balsamic herbs, roasted coffee, and the delicate varnish of flowers and spices. Concentrated, fresh, it achieves the miracle of combining Mediterranean sensuality and continental elegance. · Store: Chestnut, Yecla (Murcia)

·Phone: 968 791 115

·Web: bodegascastano.com

·DO: Yecla

·Guy: Crianza red, 15.5%

·Strains: monastrell

·Price: 35.60 euros

·Punctuation: 9.4+/10

PEPE MENDOZA THE POISON 2020

See also Chamber approves base text of new framework for railroads - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO One more genius from Pepe Mendoza with his old Monastrell vines planted on sandy loam soil and edges that give freshness to the variety. It is a purification of its previous Agricultural House, made with the same oenological principles: fermentation of whole clusters and part of the stems in small vats, and aging for 12 months in 500-liter Allier French oak barrels. Sensual aromatic landscape, of abundant ripe fruit (fig, wild blackberries) seasoned with floral notes and balsamic herbs, in a refined atmosphere of cedar, spices and toast. Tasty, vibrant, its personality and character are summarized in voluptuousness and distinction. · Store: Agricultural, Lliber (Alicante)

·Phone: 688 344 767

·Web: casaagricola.es

·DO: Alicante

·Guy: Crianza red, 14%

·Strains: monastrell

·Price: 27 euros

·Punctuation: 9.4/10

RAFAEL CAMBRA UNO 2021

On the limestone slopes and sandy loam texture of Fontanars dels Alforins Rafael Cambra cultivates a vineyard with ungrafted vines that are almost 60 years old. A small gem that treats with delicacy and respect: it carries out alcoholic fermentation in open tanks with gentle pumping over and three weeks of maceration. After malolactic aging in used oak barrels, it is lightly aged for 10 months in new and used French oak. Suggestive aroma of ripe black and red fruit, enriched with perfumed floral notes, Mediterranean scrub herbs, spices, cocoa, roasted notes and a smoky base of excellent wood. Tasty, full and fresh, it leaves an aftertaste of candied fruit. · Store: Rafael Cambra, Fontanars dels Alforins (Valencia)

·Phone: 626 309 327

·Web: rafaelcambra.es

·DO: Valencia

·Guy: Crianza red, 14%

·Strains: monastrell

·Price: 15 euros

·Punctuation: 9.2+/10

THE DOLOMITE FRIARS 2021