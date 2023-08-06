In the south of Moldova in Gagauzia, six wagons with grain derailed. This was announced on August 5 by the enterprise “Railways of Moldova” (ZhM).

“In the evening, a railway accident occurred on the Kulma-Chadyr-Lunga railway section, as a result of which six wagons loaded with grain unhooked and derailed,” the ZhDM posted on Facebook (owned by the Meta organization recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

It is noted that the preliminary cause of the incident was extreme heat, which caused damage to the rails.

The JMD clarified that the train with 61 wagons was going from the Basarabeasca station to the port of Reni in Ukraine. Rescuers and police are on the scene. No casualties were reported.

