YE Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11:15 p.m.



Motorhomes and camper vans have become in recent years, especially as a result of the pandemic, one of the favorite travel formats for the population. The

reasons are not few: absolute freedom when deciding a destination, the ability to improvise during the trip, not having to be subject to previously planned schedules and being able to live the experience in connection with nature, among many others. And it is that this freedom of movement on Spanish roads leads to sometimes discovering dream locations that were not in our plans. Whether you make a mistake on a detour or if you follow the marked route, you will be able to experience moments that you would not otherwise experience.

So from

CamperXpresscollect the

most spectacular lost paradises of our country. The first of them is in Ourense, the Sil Canyon. Compared to the more than exploited (but certainly worth mentioning, since they are a true paradise) Rías Baixas, an unexplored place even for many natives of the Galician community is the province of Ourense. With a reputation for being an arid region compared to the leafy provinces that enjoy the coast, it has one of the best secrets of the community around the famous Sil River. The canyon that makes up the geography is a true spectacle worthy of being enjoyed, and very little visited.

Secondly, located in the Urbasa y Andía Natural Park, the name of the Urederra river refers to ‘beautiful water’ in Basque. Although the route as such must be done on foot, the roads that lead to this destination deserve to be traveled, being able to spend the night in this vast landscape. The view of the beech and oak forest that surrounds the river and the mountainous scenery as a whole is impressive.

There is also the Cova de Llop Marí in Tarragona, a cave on the Catalan coast that is a tourist attraction for locals, still unknown to most visitors. Inside the cave a beach is formed and the light enters through the opening of the rock giving a fantasy color to the water. Although you have to walk to the cave, there are spaces in the surroundings where you can enjoy the views of the Mediterranean. In addition, right next to it is the Ambolo viewpoint, ideal for a 360º experience.

Although another impressive place is the Barrancas de Burujón, about 30 kilometers from Toledo. This is one of the most spectacular and remote landscapes that we can find in the territory. The amazing thing about this remote place is how unexpected it seems once you find it. It will give you the feeling of being on another planet! An ideal environment to go in a motorhome and spend a unique evening under the stars.

In the south, we will find La Cantera Honda, in Córdoba. This cylindrical extraction of frank stone is a true wonder created by human beings in their search for raw materials. The witness column in the middle of the quarry gives an almost spiritual tone to a silent scene full of green. It is ideal to travel by motorhome or camper and discover all its nooks and crannies surrounded by authentic nature.

Or also the Guadalhorce-Guadalteba Reservoirs, in Malaga. This set of reservoirs is located next to the homonymous rivers in the natural environment located in the center of the province of Malaga. They are environments that enjoy tranquility, intense blue water and extensive vegetation. Due to the forms of the water that are created in the reservoirs, it is a very interesting environment to investigate in a motorhome and choose the point where to stay enjoying the best views. In addition, close to this location is the famous Caminito del Rey, a passage built on the walls of the Gaitanes gorge, a must-see!