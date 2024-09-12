The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported that Six of its employees were killed yesterday in two Israeli airstrikes on a school in Nuseiratcentral Gaza Strip, in which a total of 1,000 people were killed 18 Palestiniansaccording to the Hamas government.

“This is the highest number of deaths among our staff in a single incident,” UNRWA lamented late yesterday on its profile on X, which had previously confirmed two deaths.

An internally displaced Palestinian woman reacts at a UNRWA-run school, a school-turned-shelter known as al-Jaouni, following an Israeli airstrike in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp. Photo:EFE Share

Among the deceased are also the director of the UNRWA shelter and other team members assisting some 12,000 displaced people at Al Jaouni school, especially women and children.

Today, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, He called the deadly attack “unacceptable” and reiterated in X the urgency of “Put an end now to these dramatic violations of international humanitarian law“.

Schools and other civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times, they are not a target.

The last attack occurred last July 6, killing 16 Palestinians and wounding 50 others.

Qatar calls for urgent investigation into Israeli attacks on UNRWA shelters and schools

An internally displaced Palestinian boy inspects the rubble of the UNRWA school-turned-shelter in al-Jaouni, a day after the structure was attacked. Photo:EFE Share

Qatar on Thursday called for an urgent international investigation into Israeli attacks on shelters and schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). after the death of six of its employees yesterday in a new bombing against a school in Nuseirat, Gaza.

Tasteone of the main mediators between Israel and Hamas“strongly condemns the new attack against an UNRWA school in Nuseirat (…) this horrible massacre is a confirmation of the style of the occupation and its disregard for International Law,” said a statement from Qatari Foreign Affairs on the attack that caused the death of a total of 18 Palestinians.

In this context, we again demand an urgent international investigation and the dispatch of independent UN investigators to clarify the truth about the repeated attacks on schools and shelters.

Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble of a destroyed UNRWA-run school, a school-turned-shelter known as al-Jaouni, following an Israeli airstrike in Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza Strip, September 11, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

“Protecting civilian lives, addressing the tragic humanitarian situation and preserving the remaining infrastructure in Gaza requires doubling regional and international efforts to immediately put an end to this aggression against the strip“the Qatari statement added.

Qatar mediates with Egypt and the United States for a truce in Gazahas asked this week for “necessary pressure” at international level to “imposing” a ceasefire in Gaza after diplomatic efforts have not “yet yielded the desired result”