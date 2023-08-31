Rakita reported the death of six Ukrainian pilots in the Artyomovsk direction

Six Ukrainian pilots died in the Artemovsk direction. This was announced by the speaker of the 18th separate brigade of army aviation as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Yevhen Rakita, his words are quoted by the Strana.ua edition in Telegram-channel.

We are talking about pilots from the 18th separate brigade of army aviation named after Igor Sikorsky. Rakita added that the dead pilots were officers.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had reduced the intensity on the flanks of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). According to him, the enemy intends to regroup and build up forces to regain lost positions. Pushilin added that the flanks of Artemovsk remain a hot trend.