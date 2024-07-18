Acting Governor Smirnov: Air Defense Shot Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk Region

Air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region. This reported Acting Governor of the region Alexey Smirnov on his Telegram channel.

He clarified that the downed drones were of the aircraft type.

Before that Smirnov informed about the work of air defense in the skies above the city. He called on local residents not to touch the wreckage of the drones.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Shot reported on explosions that thundered over Kursk. According to its data, from 7 to 10 explosions were heard in the city.