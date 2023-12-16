Kursk Governor Starovoit: six border guards of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered at the border

Six Ukrainian border guards surrendered on the border with the Kursk region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian border region, Roman Starovoyt, in Telegram.

“APU soldiers, in order to save their lives, go to frequency 149.200 and call Volga!” – Starovoit addressed the Ukrainian military.

Over the past week, according to the Ministry of Defense, 82 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) surrendered to the Russian military. In just one day, 25 servicemen laid down their arms, they emphasized.