Real Valladolid will return today Monday, at 10:30 to training with an eye on the important duel that the team must face in Huesca on Sunday, at 6:30 p.m. To prepare for this meeting, Sergio González and his coaching staff have planned six training sessions, all at the same time, in the Annexes, with the aim of raising awareness and correcting the players after five days in which victory is not known that has led the Blanquivioleta team to be the last classified.

Among the novelties of this week will be the presence of the latest signings, such as Roque Mesa or JankoAlthough both Jota (he played on Friday and plays tomorrow Tuesday) and Weissman (he played yesterday as a starter and will do so again on Wednesday) will not be able to join until Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, because they are with their respective national teams. It will be necessary to see how Orellana evolves, who could join training midweek after his injury and the level at which Joaquín and Alcaraz train, two of the most important players on the squad who have been out of play in recent games due to injuries. . In fact, the Catalan has not made his debut in this league yet.