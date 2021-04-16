On April 22, 1970, the first major demonstration in defense of nature was held in the United States. A date that was chosen by the United Nations to commemorate the International Day of Mother Earth each year. From the international organization they point out that, in this year of pandemic, it is more necessary than ever to raise awareness and fight to try to reduce global warming to 1.5oC because “climate change and man-made changes in nature can increase contact and transmission of infectious diseases from animals to humans.”

To achieve this, according to the United Nations, it is essential to reduce emissions by 7.6%, each year between 2020 and 2030. Thus, with the aim of helping the environment and reducing the emissions that are generated when we travel by motorhome, Indie Campers, one of the leading motorhome and camper van rental platforms in Spain and Europe, collects six tips that we will help make your trip more efficient and respectful with nature:

–Drive at a constant speed: it is calculated that a motorhome consumes, on average, between 12 and 30 liters per 100 km. Therefore, to reduce our fuel consumption, one of the best options is to travel at a constant speed. That is, drive at cruising speed, use high gears and avoid hitting accelerators. This will also help us not to overheat the engine and avoid taking it to high revs.

–Monitor tire pressure: the condition of the wheels can reduce the impact we generate on the environment. To do this, we have to try to preserve the tires in the correct way, otherwise we will shorten their useful life and generate a waste before time. In addition, if the tires are not properly inflated, we will use more fuel, which means a higher CO2 emission.

–Do not use the air conditioning if it is not necessary: in summer, for example, we can open the advantages instead of putting the air conditioning since if we turn it on we will force the vehicle to use more fuel to compensate for the power consumption.

–After starting, wait a few seconds before starting the trip: the highest CO2 emission from a motorhome engine occurs during the first few minutes. Therefore, it is recommended that, after starting, we start the trip little by little, to allow time for the engine to reach its optimum temperature.

–Plan the route to choose which road you should drive on: reducing the consumption of the motorhome also depends on the route we choose. For example, we must avoid mountain passes or roads with ups and downs as this will force us to change gears and waste fuel. Instead, it is best to drive on straight highways or look for the shortest and straightest sections to reach our destination.

–Do not modify the aerodynamics of the motorhome: If we install panels, antennas or any other element on the roof of the vehicle, we will alter its aerodynamics and increase fuel consumption. Therefore, we should only add these elements if they are really necessary and, if we do, it is best to place them in an area where they do not interrupt the air flow.