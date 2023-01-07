They are very annoying and often surprisingly expensive: fines for minor speeding because you were not paying attention behind the wheel. In theory, these six tips will get you through 2023 fine-free.

1. Order a car with a head-up display

In times of strict speed enforcement, it is a valuable investment that can quickly pay for itself, because with a number of brands you already have one for less than 1000 euros: the head-up display. This permanently shows the current speed on the windscreen. This way you can keep an eye on the maximum speed and you won’t drive too fast because you don’t have to look at the speedometer in your dashboard. There are also aftermarket kits for sale and some apps can do this too (see point 5).

2. Use limiters and cruise control

Nowadays, even small cars are often equipped with cruise control. Not only can you use it to keep the pace constant and thus avoid fines, the cruise control usually also has a speed limiting function: if you accelerate too much, it automatically limits the speed. Only at full throttle does the limiter switch off automatically.

3. Beware of new car with speedometers

If you assume that the speedometer in new cars also indicates about 10 percent too much, you may be in for a nasty surprise. They may indeed deviate by up to 10 percent plus 4 km/h (that theoretically means 16 km/h too much at a speed of 120), but it is not necessary. Current speedometers often only deviate by 2 to 4 km/h instead of 4 to 7 km/h as in the past. In fact, depending on the size of your tire or rim, the speed can sometimes correspond exactly to reality. You can determine the deviation yourself with an app such as Flitsmeister, which indicates the actual speed fairly accurately based on GPS.

4. Opt for a car with traffic sign recognition

The best tip to avoid getting fines is of course never to drive too fast, but that is quite difficult in the Netherlands with often varying speeds. Cars with traffic sign recognition usually know exactly how fast you can drive where. They often also have a speed limit warning system: the speed limit shown on the display flashes or lights up, or even an audible warning sounds. Advantage: you can only have the car warn if you exceed, for example, plus 5 km/h when you know that your speedometer deviates by 5 km/h. A disadvantage is that errors in recognizing the limits signs are not uncommon. Incidentally, some modern systems can automatically adopt the maximum speed as the cruise control speed, or do so on request.

5. Download an app that warns of checks.

Of course we do not give this tip to press the accelerator at points where they are not, but it is useful to pay extra attention to your speed at a point where checks are carried out. This is possible with various traffic apps, such as Flitsmeister and Waze. These apps also warn for other things, such as when emergency services with flashing lights and sirens are nearby. Often there is also an exceedance warning. Some speedometer apps can also be mirrored and thus even serve as a head-up display. Search the app store for the word “HUD” for apps that can do this.

6. Object if you think the fine is unjustified.

Less than 4 percent of all Dutch people object to traffic fines that fall on the mat. But those who do are often successful. Objections can be lodged in two ways: digitally via the website of the CJIB or by letter to the public prosecutor. In this letter, in addition to your personal details, you also write the number on your fine and the reason why you do not agree with the fine. Do you disagree with the decision? Then you can consider going to the subdistrict court. This must be done within six weeks after the decision of the public prosecutor. The condition is that you pay the fine. They call that a 'security'.





