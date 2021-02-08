Former National Hockey League (NHL) player Ralph Backstrom has passed away at 84. This was reported on Monday, February 8, on the club’s website Canadiens de Montréal for which he, in particular, spoke.

The cause of death was not specified.

Backstrom played 1,032 games in the NHL, including 844 for the Canadians. He participated in the National Hockey League All-Star Game six times and won the Stanley Cup the same number of times.

After a successful league career, he joined the World Hockey Association (WHA). In 1974, the hockey player as part of his national team played in the Canada-USSR Super Series, scoring a total of five goals at the gates of the Soviet team and making three assists.

Then he became the sports coach of the Denver Pioneers team from the USA, which won from 1981 to 1990. Later he founded his team Colorado Eagles, which under his leadership reached the playoffs in the first season and won the Canadian Hockey League championship in the second season of 2004-2005.