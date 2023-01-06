Morelia, Michoacán.- The night of Three Kings is one of the most specials in the city of Moreliathe children accompanied by their parents and grandparents They went out to have fun in one of the most magical parties and expected from the city.

With the Magic kings’s horse riding and the delivery of 6 thousand rosca de Reyesthe festivities of the Christmas season are closed in the capital of Michoacán.

More of 10 thousand people they concentrated on the first painting of the Historic Center de Morelia, to live the joy, before the Three Kings begin to distribute toys in the homes of children, mainly Catholics and Christians.

The one-year wait for the little ones is with great enthusiasm, the little ones were excited to see in the distance and for a few seconds to the Magiwho sent a very special message.

They remembered that tonight they will go to the houses of the children who behaved well and they will leave very special giftsespecially “those who eat everything their mother serves them” at snack time.

Huge lines flooded the Madero Avenuesix thousand people, from the youngest to the largest received an individual rosca de reyes.

Bakers from Morelia undertook the task of baking 6,000 bagels, while the cooks cooked the same number of cups of hot chocolate, which were delivered free of charge to all attendees.

In the traditional tianguis de Reyes Magos that is placed on one edge of the center and part of the Ventura Puente neighborhood, more than a thousand merchants They brought toys for the Three Wise Men to buy the gifts that will dawn tomorrow under the Christmas trees.