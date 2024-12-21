Six secondary school students from Seville have starred in this week’s solidarity news: upon leaving school they found an envelope that at first they did not give importance to, but in which they later found nothing less than 70 tenths of the Christmas Lottery and 1,260 euros in cash.

One of the boys kicked the envelope and saw that it was heavy. When they opened it they were surprised. At first they doubted about what to do with booty size.

“Better return it, because if it happens to us “We would also like it back.”one of the young people told RTVE. So they decided to call the Police.

The agents told the 13-year-old boys that they were proud of their attitude, and they began the search for the legitimate owner of the money and the tenths. These had a stamp on the back.

Specifically, they belonged to a religious Brotherhood, that of the Veracruzin the town of La Campana. Jaime, the older brother, didn’t know he had lost him and was surprised when the police called him.

In gratitude to the boys, He has given them a tenth and he has invited them to dinner so that they can get to know the Brotherhood and the town.