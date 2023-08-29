Six teenagers were arrested on Tuesday morning for assaulting a girl (13) from Zoetermeer. It concerns two girls aged 14 and a girl aged 15 and a boy aged 16 from Zoetermeer and a boy and a girl aged 15 from The Hague.

The girl was attacked around 8:20 p.m. on August 9 by a group of about twelve people near the Hoevenbos in Zoetermeer. The girl was injured. The group ran off after the assault.

“Because images of the assault circulated on social media and suspects were recognized, they could be traced,” the police said. Six of the suspects were arrested Tuesday morning. Police say more arrests are not ruled out.

Witnesses to the assault are being called to report. Images circulated on social media of the girl being beaten and kicked by a total of twelve girls and boys. “It often happens under the radar with young people. Usually it still reaches us through the police, school or parents,” Mayor Michel Bezuijen of Zoetermeer responded after the incident. See also Is Turkey's government hampering oil supplies? West apparently annoyed by the oil tanker jam on the Bosphorus

,,We always talked about boys in youth groups. Now there is a new phenomenon with girls at a young age. I have never seen that before in Zoetermeer. A worrying development. With the youth approach, we have to think about how we approach this shift from boys to girls.”

Extortion

It is the second time in a short time that a group of teenagers has been arrested for assaulting a minor girl in Zoetermeer. In July, five girls were also arrested. “They were known to us,” the mayor said in a response at the time. “According to the police, they would also be involved in previous assaults, public violence, robbery with violence and extortion.”







Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Ice rink plan | The design of the Myllypuro ice rink on top of the Matokallio nature area can continue