The playoff for the 2022 Eurocup, postponed by COVID-19, comes to an end with the return of the playoff final which will take place next Tuesday, April 13. After the first leg played last Friday, Russia and Northern Ireland They are presented as two of the favorites to get the ticket for the European tournament. Both selections they beat Portugal (1-0) and Ukraine (2-1) by the minimum, respectively.

For its part, Switzerland and Czech Republic drew (1-1) in a very open tiewhich will be resolved in Swiss territory. The six teams are chasing the last three tickets to play the Eurocup, which will be played in great English temples like Wembley (final) or Old Trafford.

Thus, the day of next Tuesday will start at 16: 00h with a Russia-Portugal. An appointment in which Portugal has to overcome the 0-1 of the first leg, in which a lone goal from Russia’s Nelli Korovkina was enough to sign the visitors’ victory. It is true that Portugal had the best chance in the first half, but it was the Russians who struck in the 52nd minute, when Marina Fedorova hit the crossbar and Korovkina reacted to the rebound with a header.

At 20: 00h the Switzerland-Czech Republic will take place, a more even cross with a 1-1 that leaves a small advantage for the Swiss thanks to Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. The Barça player converted a penalty in the 90th minute of the first leg, matching Svitkova’s goal, who also scored from eleven meters. And finally, at 8:45 p.m. the Northern Ireland-Ukraine will be played, with a 2-1 advantage for the locals. Rachel Furness put the visitors ahead and Daryna Apanaschenko tied for Ukraine with a header. Simone Magill put the difference back on the scoreboard for Northern Ireland.

Along with the host England, These are the classified teams (nine winners of the qualifying round groups and the three best second) for the continental event, which will be played from July 6 to 31, 2022: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the reigning champions Holland, Norway, Spain and Sweden. The other six second groups are those that are contesting this exciting playoff to reach Euro 2022.