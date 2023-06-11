six people were arrested for being murder suspects of a businessman from Aguascalientes, occurred on Friday night in the Plaza Antea de Querétaro, as reported by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The five men and one woman They were captured by the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Mexico (SSEdoMex) while traveling in two vehicles with various weapons.

According to the FGE, in Antea square A motorcycle and other vehicles were identified as means of transportation in which the alleged attackers traveled.

Therefore, immediately, authorities of Querétaroalerted neighboring states and, especially, to the State of Mexico, for the direction taken by the units allegedly related to the murder.

Subsequently, the SSEdoMex informed the FGE of Querétaro that after an operation lmanaged to locate in different places, a car and a truck, with the characteristics of the related vehicles.

In these units were five men and one woman who were detained as possible suspects in the murder that occurred in Querétaro.

The FGE explained that two of the detainees were from Guatemala and El Salvador, one from Mexico City, two from the state of Veracruz and the woman from the state of Puebla.

Three firearms, cartridges and chargers, and eight cell phones were also seized from them.

Murder of businessman in Querétaro

The homicide was recorded on Friday night in the parking area of ​​Plaza Antea in Querétaro, where, allegedly, armed individuals arrived and shot at a man and a woman.

The victims were originally from the state of Aguascalientes, later it was said that it was a businessman and that they had attended an event in that place.