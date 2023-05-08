The police have arrested six minors who are suspected of pushing a man onto the track at Amsterdam Bijlmer ArenA station last Friday evening. That has the police on Monday afternoon. The young people aged 15 to 17 are suspected of attempted murder.

On Friday around 9:25 p.m., an unknown man was kicked and beaten on a platform by a group of at least ten youths, even when he was already lying defenseless on the ground. When the victim managed to get up after this violence, he was pushed onto the track. It is not known where the man went after this, he was not seen again. The police have asked the victim to come forward, but so far without result.

Five of the six suspects reported to the authorities, the last one was arrested by the police. Police are calling on witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. On the basis of camera images, attempts are now being made to identify and track down several suspects. It was very busy at the station at the time of the violent incident.