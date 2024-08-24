There are preparations that link all the countries bordering the Mediterranean, from the southern African shore to the northwestern, with Spain and Italy as the main exponents, passing, of course, through the northern coast and the Middle East. From there, specifically from the refined courts of Ishtar (Persia) and Baghdad, came the custom of stuffing vegetables such as aubergines or artichokes, vine leaves, cabbage, chard or spinach. In Turkey, two names for stuffed vegetables are preserved: dolmasif they are fruits that are emptied to use them as a container, and sarmas for fillings wrapped in leaves.

The Ottoman Empire spread the use of stuffing vegetables throughout the Mediterranean, Europe and Central Asia; with or without meat, but always with rice. These recipes reached the Balkans, Greece, Albania, Romania and Hungary to the west, and almost all Slavic cuisines to the north and east. They also ended up reaching Spain and Italy, although in this area rice was lost in favour of bread crumbs. The Spanish colonisers took the stuffings to America and brought back vegetables that made excellent containers: peppers, courgettes, pumpkins and potatoes.

Although stuffing may seem like a sophisticated use today, it is believed that reeds, plant bark and leaves – banana leaves are still used in Central America, Africa and the Pacific – may have been the first cooking vessels used by humans, and would have allowed food to be cooked or boiled over an open fire before the invention of pottery. In Southeast Asia, thick bamboo stems are used for this purpose, which are stuffed with rice, fish, meat or other proteins, water and seasonings, sealed and exposed to the fire. We review some delicious and surprising recipes for stuffing: from the dolmasi Turkish, in this case with peppers, to refreshing cold stuffed tomatoes and lemons or a little-known use of lemon leaves.

Biber dolmasi (Turkish stuffed peppers)

Ingredients For 12 peppers 12 small round peppers

250 g of rice

100 g fine bulgur

80 g chopped walnuts

250 g grated onion

1.5 tsp red pepper paste (biber salçası)

1.5 teaspoons tomato paste

Chili flakes

Ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sumac

6 large round cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon of butter

Salt For the sauce 1.5 l of vegetable broth

2 teaspoons of butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves of garlic

1 onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons tomato paste

½ teaspoon chilli flakes (optional)

Salt

Sumac

Yogurt (to serve) Instructions 1. Cut the tops off the peppers. Remove the seeds. Set aside. 2. Heat the broth. In a bowl, mix the rice, bulgur, pepper and tomato concentrates, walnuts, grated onion, butter at room temperature, spices and salt. 3. Place the pot where the peppers will be stewed on the heat, add two tablespoons of butter and two of olive oil, and fry the chopped onion and garlic for five minutes. 4. Add the tomato paste, chilli, sumac, pepper, salt and half a glass of broth. Stir and remove from the heat. 5. Fill the peppers, leaving 1.5 centimetres of space so that the rice can rise. Place half a tomato on each pepper, placed inside as a lid. 6. Arrange the peppers in the casserole dish. It is important to fit them well to prevent them from moving during cooking. 7. Add broth until the peppers are covered, place a plate on top to secure them and cook, first over high heat for about 15 minutes, and then over low heat for another 15 minutes, adding broth during cooking if it evaporates. Advice The last part of cooking can be done in the oven (20 minutes at 200ºC). 8. Allow to cool completely in the pan before moving. Peppers can be eaten hot or cold, accompanied by yogurt and their own juice.

Tasty and vegetarian Hope Pelaez

Tomatoes stuffed with Mexican salad

Ingredients For 4 people 4 large tomatoes

150 g cooked black or red beans

1 avocado

1 red onion

100 g feta cheese

150 g sweet corn

1 fresh jalapeno

1 lime

A handful of fresh cilantro leaves

100 ml sour cream

Freshly ground black pepper

Salt Instructions 1. Wash the tomatoes, cut off the tops and scoop out the cores without breaking them. Reserve the pulp, chop it and put it in a large bowl; grate the lime over it and squeeze out the juice. 2. Finely chop the red onion, jalapeño and cilantro and add everything to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper. 3. Add the cooked beans, do the same with the corn and crumbled feta cheese, leaving a little to decorate at the end. Stir well and finally add the avocado, mixing it carefully so as not to break it. 4. Fill the tomatoes with the salad and chill well before serving. Garnish with a few crumbs of feta cheese and serve with sour cream.

A tomato that makes a complete dish Hope Pelaez

Stuffed lemons

This salad is perfect for recycling leftovers. Use whatever you have on hand – just make sure to remove any bones, spines, skins or anything else that might be unpleasant.

Ingredients For 4 people 4 fresh lemons, similar in size and nice

Zest and juice of another lemon

Chicken or meat crumbs from the stew, or if you prefer, leftover fried or baked fish without bones or spines

1 small onion

50 g of capers

50 g of pine nuts

40 g raisins

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of mustard

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 small handful of mint leaves, and the small leaves from the tips of the twigs

Salt and pepper Instructions 1. Place the shredded meat in a deep bowl and set aside. 2. Wash and cut the lemons in half lengthwise and core them with a skewer, taking care not to destroy the segments. Set aside. 3. Place a frying pan without oil on a low heat and toast the pine nuts in it, stirring and taking care that they do not burn. 4. In the bowl where the meat is, add the finely chopped onion, the roughly chopped capers, the raisins, the reserved lemon zest, salt and a little freshly ground pepper. 5. Add a few pieces of the lemon wedges that we have emptied and the juice from the rest. 6. Prepare the sauce by mixing the mayonnaise, mustard and hot sauce. Finely chop some mint leaves and add. 7. Add the sauce, mix and at the last moment, add the toasted pine nuts, leaving some for garnish, and also some pieces of pulp without skin. Advice If possible, serve on a platter garnished with lemon leaves.

Lemons can be filled with more than just ice cream Hope Pelaez

Stuffed garden

Ingredients 500 g minced meat (mix of pork and beef) or the same amount of textured soy if a vegan dish is preferred

Assorted summer vegetables (1-2 zucchini, 1-2 not very thick eggplants, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, not very large potatoes, pear tomatoes (that are consistent)

1 large onion

1 egg

1 handful of parsley

Bread crumbs or breadcrumbs

Nutmeg

Thyme, oregano, rosemary (dried and finely ground)

Ground black pepper

1 teaspoon mustard

Salt

Flour For the sauce 2 cloves of garlic

The pulp removed from the onions, or one medium onion

The pulp of the rest of the vegetables

1 small glass of white wine

1 small glass of broth

Saffron threads

1 teaspoon turmeric

Freshly ground pepper

Olive oil

Salt Instructions 1. First, prepare the stuffing by mixing all the ingredients, seasoning to taste and kneading the mixture so that it absorbs the liquid. Leave to rest in the refrigerator. 2. Meanwhile, wash and core the vegetables with a melon baller or a skewer. Cut the courgettes and aubergines into 10-centimetre sections and core them, being careful not to break the bottom. 3. Heat a saucepan, add oil and fry the onion and garlic. When they are soft, add the pulp of the rest of the vegetables, the saffron and the turmeric (there is no need to chop it because we will use it later in the sauce). 4. Heat a frying pan with olive oil. Once the stuffing has rested, fill the vegetables with the meat up to the edge, seal the meat side with a little flour and fry the vegetables, first on the flour side and then on all sides, to brown them a little. 5. Remove them from the oil and place them in the casserole on top of the vegetable stir-fry, trying to keep them standing (not the peppers) with the flesh facing up. 6. Cover with wine and broth, season with salt and pepper, place a plate over the vegetables to secure them and cook over a moderate heat for about 40 minutes, until all the vegetables are cooked (if necessary, remove the softer ones so they don’t fall apart). 7. Once ready, blend and strain the sauce. Serve the vegetables hot and seasoned with sauce.

It takes time to make them but it’s worth it. Hope Pelaez

Mini lemon leaf tamales

The leaf is very aromatic and slightly bitter: it is not meant to be eaten; it is merely a container. In some areas of Italy, they are also stuffed with seasoned minced meat and cooked in the same way, on the grill or barbecue.

Ingredients For 4 people 24 tender and healthy lemon tree leaves

24 small mussels, steamed open

200 g of boiled potatoes with skin

1 small clove of garlic

6 basil leaves

70 g crumbled feta cheese

Freshly ground pepper

Salt

Olive oil Instructions 1. Boil the potatoes in their skins. When they are ready, peel them and mash them in a bowl with a little salt and pepper, two or three tablespoons of olive oil, two or three tablespoons of the water from opening the mussels, chopped basil leaves, cheese and grated garlic. 2. Blanch the lemon leaves, dry and set aside. 3. Heat a frying pan or griddle with olive oil. While it is heating, place a teaspoon of mashed potatoes on half of a leaf, place a mussel in the centre and fold the leaf over itself. 4. Brown the leaves on both sides and serve hot.

Don’t eat the leaves, we repeat, don’t eat the leaves. Hope Pelaez

Potato peppers

Ingredients For 4 people 16 straight and regular Italian-style green peppers

300 g of potatoes

1 onion (optional)

3 eggs

Breadcrumbs

Salt

Olive oil Instructions 1. Peel and dice the onion and potatoes into small cubes and fry over a low heat until they become soft and lightly browned. 2. Meanwhile, wash the peppers and make an incision from top to bottom. If there are many seeds, remove them carefully so as not to break the pepper. 3. Beat the eggs with a pinch of salt and set aside. Remove the potatoes by placing them on a plate with kitchen paper, add salt and then add them to the beaten egg. 4. Mix with a fork, partially mashing the potato. Add a little breadcrumbs, just enough to thicken the egg so that we can manipulate the dough without it dripping. 5. Heat olive oil in a frying pan until it reaches 170ºC. 6. Stuff the peppers with a small spoon and fry them. Drain them on absorbent paper. Advice These peppers are perfect for taking to the beach and for barbecues. They are usually eaten while still fresh.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.