José Francisco Ayala Ruíz, Rafael Mejía Valencia, Sonia Guadalupe Álvarez Santos and Fernando Chávez Mendoza. COURTESY

On August 5, Sonia Guadalupe and Mariana Yalí will leave their respective homes in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, to begin the approximately two-hour journey to reach Ciudad Universitaria, the heart of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and their new school, where they were accepted by correctly answering all 120 questions on the entrance exam. They and four other young women are the only ones who achieved a perfect score in 2024.

Nothing is a product of luck

Mariana Yalí got 120 correct answers and will study to be a surgeon at the Faculty of Medicine. Last year, 31,213 applicants tried to get in, but only 1,930 were successful. This is equivalent to one in 16. “She was always alone, always studying alone,” her mother proudly tells Azteca Noticias in an interview. Mariana works at a family-owned hamburger joint where she cleans and serves customers. She studied for eight months on her own and in a course. “With effort, everything can be achieved and, above all, perseverance. Nothing is a product of luck,” says the young woman, who invested five or six hours a day to study for the exam.

This year, UNAM received 143,427 applications for admission, but only 14,151 applicants were selected. Less than 10% had a place in the top university in one of its three modalities: in-person, open, and distance learning. Of the 133 courses offered, 70.28% of the applications seek a place in the 15 most in-demand courses: Medicine, Law, Psychology, Administration, Accounting, Architecture, Dental Surgery, Nursing, Veterinary Medicine, Pedagogy, Computer Engineering, International Relations, Design and Visual Communication, Economics, and Pharmaceutical Biological Chemistry. The students with perfect scores chose three of them.

His dream was always UNAM

Sonia Guadalupe Álvarez Santos will study Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry at the Faculty of the same name, and she dedicated five hours a day between courses and material available online to study. In an interview with ReformThe young woman said that she wants to study at UNAM because it is very affordable and because it has a very important historical legacy.

Congratulations are not limited to family and friends. Delfina Gómez, governor of the State of Mexico, took the opportunity to celebrate that four of the six young people who achieved the most desired grade are from the state she governs. “May this result motivate them to give their greatest academic effort and drive them to great professional and personal successes. GOOOYA!” she posted on her X account.

In addition to the Ecatepec residents, José Francisco Ayala Ruiz from Tonatico and Fernando Chávez Mendoza from Villa Guerrero scored 120 correct answers. José Francisco will study a degree in Pharmaceutical Biological Chemistry at the Faculty of Chemistry. The young man studied for seven months on his own and another five in a preparation course for the entrance exam. He was also admitted to the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, but decided to continue at the country’s top university.

For his part, Fernando Chávez Mendoza will enter Aerospace Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering. In addition to this exam, he took the one from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), where he was admitted to the course of Engineering in Energy Systems and Intelligent Networks, but he declined to stay at UNAM.

Hilario Rafael Mejía will also study to become a Surgeon, but he will do so at the Iztacala Higher Education Faculty. In 2023 he did not get the score to enter, a hard blow that made him study harder and when thanking the people who helped him, he even mentioned his psychologist. He, along with Sonia, Fernando and José, took the preparation course UNAM Admissionone of the many university-independent platforms that offers training to achieve a high score on the entrance exam.

Finally, Emilia Christlieb will study Civil Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering. Among 3,370 applicants, she was one of the 805 selected to study an engineering program where gender disparity is still noticeable. 80% of first-time students are men and Emilia will be part of the 20% made up of women.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.