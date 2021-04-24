Renewal is a process by which a used tire is given a new life by replacing the original tread with a new one. Among the advantages of this process are the ecological and economic savings: saving on oil consumption, saving on water consumption, saving on energy consumption and saving on CO2 emissions to the environment. It should be noted that the retreaded (renewed) tire has the same manufacturing process as a conventional one and is homologated according to United Nations regulations, as well as offering the same mileage potential, the same safety and the same reliability as conventional tires.

To carry out this renewal of tires, two different techniques are followed: hot and cold. Both are similar to the manufacturing process of a new tire, since they consist of ‘gluing’ (technically ‘sticking’), a new tread, applying heat and pressure (vulcanization process) for a certain time to the tire that is intended. renovate. The hot process I would follow the following steps, since TNU (Used Tires Treatment) They explain it to us:

1. Scraped off: In this phase, the old rubber is removed from the surface of the carcass, and in this way a suitable texture and surface is left for the correct grip of the new tread.

two. Revision: The objective of this inspection is to select carcasses for renovation that are free of irreparable damage and cannot withstand another life cycle.

3. Cleanup and repair: Sanitizing is carried out with a manual machine at the exact point where a damage is seen. Any trace of rust on this layer must be removed. During this process, the tire is marked with the new approval marks, manufacturing date and characteristics of the new tire, thus being perfectly identifiable as a renewed tire.

Four. Incorporation of the tread: Step 4 in the renewal of a tire is the incorporation of a new “raw” tread, which adheres to the prepared carcass, prior to vulcanization.

5. Vulcanization: Curing process, in a closed circular mold normally segmented into 6 pieces to mark the tread pattern, together with 2 plates, one for each side.

6. Final inspection: In this stage, the burrs and excess rubber from the vulcanizing process are eliminated. After checking that the tire has no defects, it is finished aesthetically.

Today, remanufactured tires are among the most efficient and environmentally friendly tires on the market. The advanced R + D + i applied in the design of these molds to offer a lower rolling resistance, and optimal behavior both in wet and snow, make that the renewed tires are at the same level of demand and reliability as the new tires of nowadays.

Likewise, the renewal delays the entry of used tires into the waste stream, contributing to the circular economic model, whose objective is to create value at each stage of the product’s life cycle with a ‘4R’ approach: reduce, reuse, recycle and renew. This process brings benefits to society and the environment, since the use of eco-responsible tires is encouraged and the number of new tires needed is reduced, consequently reducing the consumption of natural resources and the energy needed to manufacture them.