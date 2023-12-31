Six stages, four continents: the Porsche Taycan has been traveling the world for two years with the Join the Porsche Ride initiative and recently made a stop in Brazil. This is the summary of the year.

Under the motto “We give power to people”, Porsche's electric sports car has toured South Africa, China and Brazil in recent months. In all three places, projects were carried out with local collaborators driven by the desire to provide solutions to current social challenges.

The Join the Porsche Ride initiative aims to encourage international social engagement and give people tools to help themselves. Its objective is to develop long-term projects and partnerships that last over time and offer measurable results.

In 2023, the last stop of the traveling Taycan was São Paulo. At the end of November, Porsche Brazil, Audi Brazil and the Projecto Pescar Foundation launched a new initiative there. This alliance supports young people who have little or no access to schooling. Since education is the key to a self-determined life, the objective of the project is to help introduce young people to learning.

The selected beneficiaries mostly come from poor backgrounds. During the project they are taught techniques that will help them to fend for themselves in the future. The objective is to get them out of poverty and make them progress in society. This, in turn, should enable young people to take responsibility for themselves and their communities. Over a period of 12 months, they are given the opportunity to develop personal and technical skills to prepare them for further training.

Join the Porsche Ride: world route with the Taycan



The curriculum includes subjects such as Portuguese, mathematics and English, as well as technical content such as mechanics, business communication and customer service. Environmental protection and health are also addressed. Some content is even taught by Porsche and Audi employees, who volunteer to support the program. The first class is scheduled to begin in February 2024.

Training in South Africa and China



A program to prepare young people for training and working life has also been launched in South Africa with the help of Join the Porsche Ride. One of its elements is intensive professional and socio-educational support. The goal is to ensure that participating youth are prepared for training after the program. It is about giving them the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty on their own, all in the spirit of helping people to look after themselves.

In September 2023, a German-Chinese skills and knowledge transfer center was launched in Chengdu, China. In the future, teachers from kindergarten to university will be qualified in occupational safety, health and environmental protection. As communicators, they will pass on their knowledge and skills to teachers across the country to benefit Chinese society in the long term.

The Taycan will continue its trip around the world in 2024. With new scales, but always with the same objective in mind: “We give power to people.”