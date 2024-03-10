Switzerland, six skiers missing in the Matterhorn area

Search operations are underway six ski mountaineers missing since yesterday in the region of Tête Blancheon the high mountain route Zermatt-Arolla, in Valais. The cantonal police announced this in a statement.

From the announcement of disappearanceIt is specified that all emergency vehicles on both sides of the route were alerted and numerous technical means were deployed to locate the six missing people. The weather conditions are very bad, which makes the intervention of the rescuers very delicate, concludes the statement.

Five of the six ski mountaineers who disappeared yesterday on the Swiss side of the mountain are members of the same family from Val d'Hérens. Matterhorn. They are three brothers, their uncle and their cousin, while the sixth is a friend who lives in Freiburg.

The local website reports it Le Nouvelliste, who specifies that it is a group of people, between 21 and 58 years old, who know the mountains well. The group left Zermatt yesterday morning, and the alarm was raised around 4pm by a family member worried because he did not see them arrive in Arolla where he was supposed to collect them.