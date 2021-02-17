Six mountain resorts were closed in five regions of the North Caucasus Federal District due to the danger of avalanches and bad weather conditions, writes RIA News with reference to the emergency services representative.

Closed resorts are located in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia and Chechnya.

The day before, 10 forced avalanches were launched in Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia.

According to forecasters, today a powerful cyclone will continue to affect the weather in Dagestan, Ingushetia, North Ossetia, Chechnya, Adygea, Karachay-Cherkessia and Kabardino-Balkaria, as well as in the Krasnodar Territory.

In the regions there will be sleet and gusts of wind with a speed of up to 28 meters per second.