Lionel Messi is a global figure who is recognized by anyone anywhere in the world. The Argentine forward managed to “complete” football by winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022 for the first time in his career after coming very close in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
This tournament marked one of the best individual performances in the history of this sport as it guided the Albiceleste team to its third star with fantastic individual performances, clarifying that he participated in goals, either in assists or even a goal, in 6 of the 7 games. that he played (the only one that did not participate was the third match of the group stage against Poland). Therefore, any memory of the player in this historic tournament is very valuable and what he went through in New York proves it.
In an auction that was held in the renowned house Sotheby's located in the city that never sleeps, 6 shirts that the best player in history used throughout the tournament that was held between November and December 2022 were put “in dispute.” The total raised is a figure that is impressive due to the amount since it was barely more than 7.8 million dollars.
One thing to highlight about this is that a large part of this amount raised will be allocated to the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona where they are dedicated to helping children who suffer from rare diseases.
As for the t-shirts that were raffled, they are all those in which the Argentine National Team used its classic light blue and white starting clothing. This was in the matches in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and the final against France. It should be noted that the one used in the match against Poland was the substitute (the purple one) and was not part of this auction.
