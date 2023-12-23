Saturday, December 23, 2023, 09:17



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Emergency services treated and transported six seriously injured people in the early hours of this Saturday after suffering a traffic accident in Churra, Murcia.

A call to the Emergency Coordination Center, at 4:07 a.m., alerted of the event, in which as a result of the impact between two vehicles, six people of varying degrees had been injured, on Avenida Reino de Murcia in Churra, Murcia. The caller reported that the five people in one of the vehicles were seriously injured.

The Local Police officers went to the scene, who requested the help of the Fire Extinction and Rescue firefighters of the Murcia City Council, to free one of them from the car.

For their part, medical personnel from the ambulances of the Emergency and Emergency Management of 061 Region of Murcia stabilized those affected. The most serious injury is a 19-year-old girl with multiple contusions who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of “La Arrixaca.” Two men, ages 19 and 22, who also had multiple contusions, were transferred to the “Morales Meseguer” hospital. While two other injured people, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were taken to the “Reina Sofía” hospital. The last person affected, a 19-year-old man with multiple trauma, was transferred to the “Virgen de la Arrixaca” hospital.