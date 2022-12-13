Huge eyes, hyperbolic hairstyles and screaming everywhere. Live with the topics of anime (animation in Japanese) is simple and, after all, there are many series that meet them. However, when Manga Barcelona sells out tickets in just a few days and T-shirts with ninja symbols are constantly looking at us from the great fashion windows, it seems inevitable to wonder if the recipe for a new successful narrative can be hidden behind a somewhat Martian formula, the Game of Thrones wave Emily in Paris to the Japanese that we have not yet been able to recognize. Since miso soupa podcast from Serielizados, have been adjusting their lenses to the Asian imaginary for two seasons, making pop phenomena more complex and opening avenues of entry to the vast world of Japanese animation. Next, they recommend six series with which to whet your appetite and that can be found on platforms.

‘Banana Fish’ (Amazon Prime Video, 24 episodes, 2018)

The thriller ‘Banana Fish’.

The year is 1973 in Vietnam. On the battlefield, a soldier goes berserk and starts attacking his own comrades. He just repeats: “Banana fish”. Years later, 17-year-old Ash Lynx receives a package from a dying man who, before dying, utters the same words as the fallen soldier in madness. Eiji Okumura, who has just arrived in New York to do a report on street gangs, finds himself involved in an investigation with Ash about the how, what and why of those words, “banana fish”. The thriller by Hiroko Utsumi is an intense ride at times (others, very intense) through the streets of New York, hand in hand with two young people in full discovery of a vibrant world and the possibilities that their respective lives offer them. The night is both a challenge for them and a constant agony for the viewer who, once he enters her story, will hardly be able to get out of it… Even after finishing it. Because the “banana fish” catches you and there is something about it that will stay with you forever.

‘Chainsaw Man’ (Crunchyroll, 12 episodes, 2022-)

Between speed and disenchantment vibrates the most acclaimed premiere of the fall season. Chainsaw Man he uses the skeleton of youthful fantasy with hunters and demons to take it to the extreme, making it bloodthirsty, erotic, practically unrecognizable, appetizing and new. MAPPA, the Japanese Marvel, adapts Tatsuki Fujimoto’s cult manga about a crazed mercenary who can transform his body into a monstrous puppet made of chainsaws. With some Tarantino and The Boys, hides behind its turns a profound revision of the morality of the superhero and a sarcastic fable about the nonsense of living for work. Your viewing will be enriched by the very high quality of the animations and coloring, as well as the action sequences seen with a liberated, cinematic and insolent camera, worthy of a roller coaster (without brakes). Exciting, dirty, pathetic at times and nihilistic as the most. It can be seen on Crunchyroll, a free platform (although it has paid subscriptions without ads) that compiles the largest catalog of the genre and that includes Spanish subtitles in its titles.

‘Violet Evergarden’ (Netflix, 14 episodes, 2018-2020)

Image from the anime ‘Violet Evergarden’.

There are words Violet heard in the trenches that she can’t forget. Words that were spoken by someone she valued above all else. Words that, however, lack any meaning because Violet cannot understand or distinguish human emotions: she was trained to serve in battle, where she is known as “the weapon”. When the war ends and the android must accept a job as an automatic memory doll, a kind of emotional transcriptionist, she will have to learn to feel sadness, joy, grief and love in order to capture the most intimate thoughts of her clients in letters. . The Kyoto Animation series It constitutes an inner journey through a fantastic universe, of beauty close to the best illustrated stories (with delicious animation), which is embodied in an assortment of self-contained stories and high emotional voltage. To never forget that we exist through our feelings.

‘Haikyu!!’ (Amazon Prime Video, 77 episodes, 2014-)

‘Haikyû!!’, family entertainment.

On the court there are six, but Haikyû!! it’s much more than the Karasuno High School volleyball team. The quintessential sports anime of recent years represents an example of how to entertain through the comic scenes of its players, each one radically different from the other, in turn taking the opportunity to give a lesson in sportsmanship, the spirit of improvement and teamwork. A series that, in essence, wants to make you smile (and even makes you laugh) without giving up the complexity of its characters and plots, undoubtedly more important than the points they score in each game. Children and adults will enjoy it thanks to the many layers that make it up, demonstrating the best sense of etiquette “for the whole family”.

‘The Tatami Galaxy’ (Disney+, 11 episodes, 2010-)

‘The Tatami Galaxy’, from a genre classic like Masaaki Yuasa, can be seen on Disney+.

To understand the overtones of independent anime, we prescribe a dose of Masaaki Yuasa, whose genius has spread through series like Devilman Crybaby (Netflix), Table tennis (Crunchyroll) and Adventure Time (HBO Max). In Tatami Galaxybased on the novel Mythological chronicles of the 4 and a half tatamis, teamed up with the prestigious Madhouse studio to summarize, in eleven episodes, how a young man’s college life would change depending on which after-school club recruited him in his first year. From the tennis team to the cycling group to English classes, the protagonist jumps between time lines of logic driven crazy by the butterfly effect, with images marked by pop aesthetics, expressiveness kitsch and rigorously childish line. A spirited and ultimately satisfying comedy, Yuasa’s series demands and engages, breaks prejudices and awakens (revulsive) ideas for future animation.

‘Evangelion’ (Netflix, 25 episodes, 1995-1996)

Second film based on the universe of the ‘anime’ series ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’, also made into a comic. Hideaki Anno directs a story in which the Evangelions, the ultimate fighting machines created by Mankind, begin their final battle against the unfathomable entities known as Angels.

Hideaki Anno’s is a series of giant robots just like Twin Peaks is a policeman with whodunit. evangelion narrates the formation of Shinji Ikari, a mecha pilot boy who must protect the city of Tokyo against the attacks of the Angels, a race of extraterrestrial monsters with shapes and powers beyond any human logic… In the background, the spectacular flurry of invasions Aliens serves as the skin for the psychological study of a cast of young heroes turned upside down, tainted by years of defeat and unparalleled violence. The series started with a very limited budget, which forced its creators to muscle originality, turning the second installment of the only season that was broadcast at the time into a brilliant essay on the limits of animated language. For this reason, today we consider it essential, a totem of animation reaching adulthood.

