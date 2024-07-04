Tennis players Medvedev and Andreeva to compete in singles at 2024 Olympics

Six Russians have received approval from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to compete in singles at the 2024 Olympic Games, according to a report on website organizations.

The men’s team includes Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin and Pavel Kotov. Ekaterina Aleksandrova, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider will play in the women’s tournament.

In addition, applications for the doubles category were announced. Medvedev and Safiullin will perform in the men’s category, and Andreeva and Schneider in the women’s category. The list also includes the pair of Alexandrova and Elena Vesnina, but the latter has not yet received approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Russians and Belarusians have been admitted to the 2024 Olympics as individual neutral athletes. The competition will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.