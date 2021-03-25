In the village of Sidory, Volgograd Region, six children were hospitalized with an unknown illness. This was reported in the city hall, reports RIA News…

“The preliminary diagnosis is a viral infection of unknown etiology, the exact one will be determined after laboratory tests,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to him, children are from three to 11 years old. The younger ones were taken to the infectious diseases department of the regional hospital in Volgograd, three more were hospitalized in the regional hospital. Specialists from the specialized committees of the regional administration have left for the village, Rospotrebnadzor is conducting a sanitary and epidemiological investigation, the Volgograd mayor’s office noted. The prosecutor’s office also started checking.

In addition, an outbreak of an infectious disease occurred in a kindergarten in Volgograd. There, the infection was found in six children and two educators.

Earlier, in the city of Shakhtersk on Sakhalin, nine cases of intestinal infection were detected in one of the kindergartens. Seven inmates of the preschool institution were hospitalized, the rest are on outpatient monitoring.