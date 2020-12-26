Six rushing touchdowns



Kamara sets 91-year-old NFL record when Saints wins





Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints takes on the defense of the Minnesota Vikiungs.

Photo: AP / Butch Dill





Alvin Kamara has achieved something historic in the NFL: In the 52:33 victory of the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings, the 25-year-old had six touchdowns. Only Ernie Nevers had done that before – in 1929.

<br /> <br />



Alvin Kamara literally single-handedly led the New Orleans Saints to victory in the US football league NFL and set an age-old record. The running back had six touchdowns at 52:33 against the Minnesota Vikings. Half a dozen rushing touchdowns in an NFL game had previously only been achieved by Ernie Nevers for the Chicago Cardinals in 1929.

“It’s a good day. Hats off to the offensive line, they’ll definitely get the ball. I only did a small part, they did the rest,” said Kamara.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

The Saints (eleven wins, four defeats) secured the division victory in the NFC South for the fourth time in a row. The Vikings (6: 9 wins), however, have no chance of the play-offs.

(old / sid / dpa)