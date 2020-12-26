Six rushing touchdowns:
Kamara sets 91-year-old NFL record when Saints wins
Alvin Kamara has achieved something historic in the NFL: In the 52:33 victory of the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings, the 25-year-old had six touchdowns. Only Ernie Nevers had done that before – in 1929.
Alvin Kamara literally single-handedly led the New Orleans Saints to victory in the US football league NFL and set an age-old record. The running back had six touchdowns at 52:33 against the Minnesota Vikings. Half a dozen rushing touchdowns in an NFL game had previously only been achieved by Ernie Nevers for the Chicago Cardinals in 1929.
“It’s a good day. Hats off to the offensive line, they’ll definitely get the ball. I only did a small part, they did the rest,” said Kamara.
The Saints (eleven wins, four defeats) secured the division victory in the NFC South for the fourth time in a row. The Vikings (6: 9 wins), however, have no chance of the play-offs.
