He 2024 is getting closer and closer 28 teams that make up the Professional Soccer League in Argentina (LPF) begin to palpitate what will be a new season of a tournament that is increasingly even and competitive than ever, with the teams not called “big” that are encouraged to compete as equals and will seek to strike a blow, against the most important ones, in the next competitions.
For this reason, it is very important what can happen in this new pass market, with the corresponding additions, deletions and interests. Here we are going to review the reinforcements that Argentine soccer lovers would love to see arrive. Come on.
Although he is more than comfortable in Miami and that makes us all very happy, Lionel must at least play one game in the club he loves, to give joy to his people and so that Argentine football shelters him and recognizes him. Difficult, but exciting.
It is very likely that it will be done, in June 2024. The man of the important goals, the Fideo of our lives, is surely going to return to the club of his life, which will be competing in the Copa Libertadores, no less. It will be impressive, because he is still more than active.
The elegant 35-year-old footballer, who plays for Al Shabbab, has already acknowledged that he wants to return to the country to take his last steps as a professional. Riquelme is very interested in him, and although Newell's got into the fight with Boca and made him an offer, it would be ideal if he could return to Boca (he already played not long ago in “Leprosy”) and get together with players like Barco to show your quality.
Will Palavecino give him the chance to break it in San Lorenzo? In River he has not been able to perform, but we do not know if it was because he was not the undisputed starter, because of the weight of the River Plate shirt or simply because he was not up to par with that club. In the “Ciclón”, another great one, he could have a great challenge.
He was the goalscorer of the championship and is ready to make the leap. Racing intends it to be his “9” and it is a great opportunity to see if in a big team he also breaks it.
In my opinion he is the best right back in Argentine football, and it is precisely the position that Demichelis' River needs the most today. It would be hitting the key.
